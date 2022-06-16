1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Trent Avenue and McDonald Road. The early reports showed that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. According to the officials, one person died as a result of the collision.

Authorities reported that SR 290 near McDonald Road has been cleared and traffic is now moving normally in the area. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. No additional information has been provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

June 16, 2022

Source: KXLY