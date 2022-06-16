Six from county earn All-SHAC Baseball honors

Logan Bell, Manchester (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The high school baseball season came to an end last month and that meant time for the coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference to gather and make their selections for the 2022 All-Conference Baseball Team. Of the 18 players selected, one-third of them came from Adams County schools- seniors Jackson Poole, Logan Bell and Ryland Wikoff from Manchester, sophomore Caleb Rothwell and senior Brady Lung from North Adams, and Peebles’ junior Zane Porter.

Manchester’s Poole, the team’s first baseman, finished his senior campaign with 27 hits in 63 official at-bats for a .429 batting average. He banged out eight doubles and a homer, drove home 30 runs and scored 18 himself. Poole also accumulated a .472 on-base percentage.

Senior Logan Bell was a versatile piece for Coach Josh Reaves’ Greyhounds, splitting time between the pitching mound, the infield, and the outfield. On the mound, Bell put together an earned run average of 2.78 in seven starts, striking out 41 batters in 40.1 innings of work. At the dish, the Shawnee state signee hit .322 (19-59) with a homer and 11 runs batted in. Bell scored 29 runs and had a .474 OBP for the Hounds, who finished 14-5.

Greyhounds’ senior Ryland Wikoff also performed multiple duties on the mound and as a fleet-footed center fielder. Wikoff hit .352 (19-54) in his final high school campaign with three doubles and five runs driven in, usually hitting near the top of the lineup. Wikoff scored 20 runs with an on-base percentage of .446. On the mound, the right hander tossed 27 innings with 36 strikeouts and a 2.59 ERA.

The youngest countian to make the All-SHAC team was North Adams sophomore Caleb Rothwell, who was another versatile athlete for Coach Rob Meade’s squad. On the mound, Rothwell went 2-5 with a 5.59 earned run average, fanning 45 hitters in 36.1 innings pitched. At the plate, the talented soph hit .368 (21-57) with three doubles and 13 RBI’s. Rothwell scored 16 runs and posted an impressive .500 on-base percentage.

North Adams Senior Brady Lung ended his high school career with a season batting average of .371 (23-62). Lung banged out five doubles and drove home 13, while scoring 14 runs with an OBP of .444. On the mound, the southpaw hurler went 1-0 with a 5.37 ERA, striking out 13 in 14.1 innings of work.

Peebles junior Zane Porter had a solid season at the plate, going 24-47 to hit at a .421 clip. Porter had 14 runs batted in, scored 19, and and used his speed to steal 23 bases. He also put up an on-base percentage of .541 for Coach Kenny Dick’s Indians, who went 9-11 on the spring. On the mound, the Peebles right hander was 2-4 with a 5.45 ERA in six starts, striking out 50 opponents in 34.2 innings pitched.

The remainder of the 2022 All-SHAC Baseball Team includes: Landon Barnett, Connor Butler, Carson Emery and Nate Price (Whiteoak); Austin Barnhill and Josiah Burns (Lynchburg); Hunter Burns, Gabe Fouch, Cade Miller and Jacob Morgan (Fairfield); Wyatt Haupt (Eastern Brown); and Austin Snider (Fayetteville).

The SHAC Player of the Year was Whiteoak’s Nate Price and the Coach of the Year was Whiteoak’s Chris Veidt.

2022 SHAC Baseball Final Standings

Division I (Big School)

Fairfield 11-2

Eastern Brown 9-4

Lynchburg 9-4

North Adams 4-9

West Union 1-12

Division II (Small School)

Whiteoak 12-1

Manchester 9-3

Peebles 5-7

Fayetteville 3-10

Ripley 1-12