Two U.S. military veterans appeared on Russian state television on Friday after the pair were captured by Russian-backed forces last week while fighting in Ukraine. U.S. Army veteran Alexander Drueke, 39, and U.S. Marine veteran Andy Huynh, 27, were taken prisoner after encountering a Russian armored unit last week. Speaking into the camera, Drueke addressed his mother from what appeared to be an office, according to The Associated Press.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO