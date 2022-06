(Granite Falls, MN)-- The Pride of the Pacific Airshow takes place at the Granite Falls Airport Saturday, put on by the Fagen Fighters World War 2 Museum. This is Fagen's 4th airshow since 2012, and Coordinator Evan Fagen says this year's show focuses on what happened in the Pacific during World War 2. Fagen says the Tora Tora Tora group from Texas will be there, reinacting the December 7th 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The gates open Saturday morning at 10, the show goes from 3 to 6, there will be a country music concert at 7 with Eddie Montgomery, and a night time airshow at 9:30. There will be parking on-site, as well as parking with shuttle buses from various locations in Granite Falls. For more info go to fagenfighterswwiimusuem.org or go to their Facebook page.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO