South Plains temp and rain trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a few changes in our weather as we head into the Fathers’ Day Weekend. One, we’ll shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. It will still be hot. Two, a southeasterly flow will develop leading to a few spotty storms. Your chance of rain will still be slim to none. Three, wind speeds will drop off. But not by much.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO