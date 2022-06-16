Sneak peek at 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 00:45

NEW YORK -- CBS2 got a sneak peek of the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Thursday at Hudson Yards.

Two new breeds will make their debut this year -- the mudi and the Russian toy.

As part of this year's theme, old meets new, centuries-old lesser-known breeds will also be showcased. One of those breeds is the American fox hound.

"This is Cardi-B. American fox hounds were one of the first dog breeds developed in the U.S. Counter to the British fox hound, the American dogs are sleek, rangy hunters known for their speed, endurance, and work ethic," one official said.

The famed New York City dog show will take place at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown.

In all, 3,000 dogs from around the world will compete.

The Westminster is the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the U.S.

The competition begins Saturday.