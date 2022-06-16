ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Nature, nudity and reconnection captured in rare photos of Rainbow Gatherings

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

In 1986, photographer Joth Shakerley attended his very first Rainbow Gathering. It was an experience that would change the course of his life, and now, more than 36 years later, he is finally sharing the photos he’s captured of the people who make it so magical.

At just 20 years old, Joth was encouraged to go to his first Rainbow Gathering by a “beautiful hippy chick” at a Hare Krishna temple in Los Angeles where he often went to enjoy free food on a Sunday. After hearing about this free-thinking community, he and three friends cruised up the Pacific Coastal Highway towards the rugged mountains of Big Sur where the gathering took place, completely unaware of how transformative the event would be.

“It was an invitation that changed my life completely. As you arrive, everyone’s welcomed home, everybody hugs you and you’re offered anything you want to eat or drink.” While there aren’t any rules as such at Rainbow Gatherings, people are asked not bring drugs or alcohol as they can change the energy of what’s supposed to be a sacred, healing space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNt0w_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow)

People are also encouraged to leave their phones behind and immerse themselves in the here and now, the nature that surrounds them and the people who come together to reconnect. These month-long events give people the opportunity to lose the attachment we hold to urbanization and social media and return to a much simpler lifestyle where people cook on open fires, sing healing songs and learn new skills through the holistic workshops fellow rainbows run. These could include anything from drumming circles to yoga classes, breathwork exercises or even tantric practices.

I asked Joth if one particularly Gathering stood out to him over the last 36 years. “Every one is like my first one because it’s always in a different location, but I think the one last year in France was the most healing. I had just broken up with my girlfriend of three years and I was literally in tears in the forest for a month. That obviously affected my entire experience with the gathering but it really does depend on where you’re at in your life”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiY7C_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow Gathering)

2004 was the year of Joth’s favorite Gathering which took place six hours from Tel Aviv, Israel in the middle of the desert, miles away from civilization. Water was scarce and supplies limited yet more than 300 people gathered to create an incredible energy that had Joth crying tears of pure bliss.

He also recalls a Gathering where the relationship between life and death permeated through the community in an undeniable cycle. In the Dolomite mountains, a raging storm led to tragedy when a tree fell on a friend's tent, killing him instantly, but as is with the circle of life, just two hours later an Italian woman gave birth to a baby in an icy stream. “It’s as if everything was alive and one soul had passed on to another” Joth recalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkEuO_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAYlK_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow)

It wasn’t until 1996 at a Rainbow Gathering in Portugal that Joth first brought a camera to the event. Cameras are generally not welcome and while there are no rules against it, Gatherings are meant to be a healing space where people can open their hearts and minds - without the worry of being documented.

“I had my little Nikon FM2 with me and I just started asking a few people if it was okay to take their photo. One guy called Arvinda said “yes yes please, follow your heart, take photos and make the story” and that was the start of it. I took about three or four really beautiful pictures that year and one was of this great guy on top of a hill called Coffee Mountain looking like a tribal warrior. I thought to myself wow, that could be the cover of a great book.”

Rainbow Gatherings have never really been photographed and for the last 25 years, Joth has been very protective of the photos he has created. Always respectful and mindful, Joth has spent days, weeks and months asking individuals for their consent to be photographed in a natural moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOezP_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

“I have to be completely conscious and present in the moment to know that it’s ok, that it's allowed and that I will not disturb the energy in any way. I go to Gatherings to heal, to connect, to be free, not to work. These images are not documenting a Rainbow Gathering. They are shared moments given with love.” Now however Joth feels like it’s the right time to share his life’s work, following the darkness brought about by the Covid 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“I feel that there's a level of consciousness that’s also rising and it was very apparent in the first three months of lockdown, you know when the skies turned blue and everyone began to reflect on their own lives. I think it’s a really important time for me to get this book out and it feels right to bring a little bit of light, love and freedom in nature into the wider world”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTDeP_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

Joth hopes to fund the self-published book Rainbow through a Kickstarter so that the entire process is a collaborative effort. He expects it is going to cost around £30,000 to print 2,000 copies and so far he has raised an impressive £23,000. The black and white photo book promises to deliver photographs that celebrate freedom, love and healing in the beauty of nature through the eyes of someone who has thrived in the Rainbow family

“I think we're all on our own journey and I'm still learning and growing and transforming and evolving every single day. Someone told me the other day that the only thing come in life is change, which is really beautiful because it's true. We’re all changing all the time.”

Through this powerful, transformative and transcending community, Joth has loved, lost, raised his daughter, discovered parts of himself that he didn't know existed and found himself on a path of openhearted learning. Rainbow Gatherings might not be for everyone, but if you have any burning desire to momentarily turn your back on the real world and realize what it is to be alive, you might just find there is a home for you there too.

To secure you copy of Rainbow, head to to the Kickstarter website where you can pledge money to help the project come to fruition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pWfm_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnrFl_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUwVH_0gCdoA2K00

(Image credit: Joth Shakerley - Rainbow )

Read more:

Best film cameras
Best 35mm film
Best photo books

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Vanessa Winship recounts her wanderings through the winter landscape

Known for her visceral long-term projects where people take center stage, British photographer Vanessa Winship presents her latest monograph Snow, published in May by Deadbeat Club. Diverging from her previous outlook on photography, this book, as a kind of true revelation, is a voyage of discovery into the unknown, where the chosen path was decided not by logic but by intuition.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portrait Photography#Nudity#Rainbow Gatherings#Hare Krishna
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Country
Portugal
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Playing in the Sprinkler With Kids Is As Innocent As It Gets

One of our favorite memories as kids was playing in the sprinkler to cool off from the humid summer days. We would spend the entire day running back and forth through the water with friends and siblings. But because there were always so many of us playing, it was hard to get a turn in the water. You’d get frustrated as people cut the line, arguments would break out and there was always one person who would go inside crying. But no matter what, you’d always have fun, and the very next day you’d want to do it again!
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy