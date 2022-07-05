Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2022: big savings in store at mega summer sale!

It has been officially confirmed by Amazon that the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 - the retailer's annual two-day summer sales event - will take place on 12 July to 13 July .

We predict early deals will start from June 21, with the retailer saying a press release that we can except 55% off select Amazon devices, and more deals from big-name brands, and you can be sure we will post the best deals on offer as soon as we seen them.

You'll also be able to try many of Amazon's additional subscription services for free for up to four months, including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Day 2022 event will last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on 13 July at midnight Pacific Time in the US. However, not all of the deals will be live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends.

In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

With a few weeks to go until the event officially begins, the Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a little light on the ground. However, this will soon pick up, and when it does you be sure to casting your eyes over the deals that will be placed on this page. Our advice would be to bookmark this page and check back later, as we'll be scouring Amazon to discover the very best Prime Day camera deals around.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Mirrorless

Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,849

Save $1,650 The GFX 50R is discontinued, but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go – but now it's back in stock at Amazon and at a price we can't believe!

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: DSLR

Pentax K-1 Mark II | was $1,997 |now $1,797

Save $200 at Amazon . We don't often see the Pentax K-1 II discounted, so this $300 saving is pretty special! The K-1 II is the latest version of Pentax's one and only full frame DSLR, with a 36MP sensor, in-body stabilization and a unique 'scissor action' pivoting rear screen.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Instant Cameras

VTech KidiZoom PrintCam in Red| was $72.60 |now $57.88

Save $14.72 Let the kids creative side flourish with this KidiZoom PrintCam that is both a camera and printer in an all-in-one design.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day security camera deals

Blink Doorbell + 3 security cameras| was $279 |now $139

SAVE $140 With 50% off select amazon products now is the time to upgrade your home security with this amazing doorbell and 3 security camera package for a steal of a deal.

US DEAL View Deal

Blink outdoor 2 camera kit + Blink mini| was $214.98 |now $99.99

SAVE $114.99 Upgrade your home security for less this Amazon Prime Day with this handy 2 camera kit with Blink Mini for just $99.99 - that's a bargain price to future-proof your home.

US DEAL View Deal

Furbo Dog Camera| was $169 |now $118

Save $51 Keep track of your pets while away with this amazing pet camera that lets you keep and eye on them while feeding them a tasty treat.

US DEAL View Deal

Furbo 360 ° Dog Camera| was $210 |now $147

Save $63 Keep track of your pets anywhere they are with this great 360 degree rotating pet cam, that lets you watch your pets at home, while also offering them a tasty treat to eat for being a good dog.

US DEAL View Deal

Blink Outdoor | was $99.99 | now $59.99

Save $40 The Outdoor is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too. View Deal

Blink Mini | was $34.99 | now $29.99

Save $5 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.

View Deal

See all Blink home security camera early Prime Day deals

Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime| was $124.99 | now $109.98

Save $15 A great starter option into the world of the smart home and wifi security, this works with your existing doorbell wiring for easy installation - but also has rechargeable battery. This bundle comes with the Ring Chime - so you get a portable alert to when someone's at the door when you are at home.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Drones

DJI FPV Combo| was $1,299 |now $999.99

Save $300 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.

US DEAL View Deal

DJI Mini SE drone|now $299

On the retail price of this DJI Mini SE drone, plus get an additional Intelligent Flight Battery, 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD memory card and Slinger Alpine 160 Multi-Device Shoulder bag thrown in for free!

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Compact cameras

DJI Pocket 2 | was $398 | now $349

SAVE $49 This tiny camera that lets you single-handedly record memorable moments. Equipped to stabilize movement and take sharp photos and smooth 4K video, makes this the perfect compact vlogging setup.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Action Camera

Insta360 One X2| was $429.99 | now $389.99

Save $43 With this rugged 360 camera you can capture everything around, so you will never miss that important moment. With 5.7K 360 degree video your adventures will looks outstanding, and because of its pocketable size it can take it anywhere with you.

US DEAL View Deal

Akaso Brave 8| was $279.99 | now $237.99

SAVE $42 Impressively well featured for an action camera at this price, this is an solid little bargain for anyone who wants a GoPro-like experience on a budget. With features like slow-motion, image stabilization, burst shooting and more – not to mention the handy dual screens

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Phones

Sony Xperia PRO-I| was $1,799 |now $1,598

SAVE $201 Capture crisp, detailed stills with naturally rendered bokeh and exposure control, and record cinematic videos that can be saved natively to memory in 4K at up to 120 fps or use your it as a great monitor for your pro Sony cinema camera.

US DEAL View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra| was $1,299 |now $1,049

SAVE $250 No phone does more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its camera zooms further, its screen shines brighter, its S Pen is more responsive, and all the while, the Ultra doesn’t miss out on fundamentals like wireless charging and its quad-camera makes it the most complete photography experience on a smartphone to date.

US DEAL View Deal

Oneplus 9 Pro| was $799 |now $497

SAVE $302.99 Even if it is now one generation old the OnePlus 9 Pro is still one of the best camera phones around, sensational specs across the board, as well as having one of the fastest wireless charging available on any mainstream smartphone, this is a world class camera phone.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Tablets

Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB Wifi| was $159 |now $137

Save $22 Great for work or play this tablet offers stylish design with a 1340 x 8000 slim bezel display perfect for surfing the web or viewing your latest series - at this price its a steal.

US DEAL View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 8| was $1,199 |now $919

Save $278 With a 13.3" full HD+ touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, equipped with 11th gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. This all-in-one is the perfect work horse while on the road and will handle remote photo editing with ease.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptops

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) | $999 | $899

Save $100: While the new 2022 M2 MacBook Air may soon be on sale, the M1-chipped 2020 laptop is still a stunning machine, packing plenty of power into a sleek, portable design. And at this price it is very tempting.

US DEAL View Deal

Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 2020) | $1,099 | $845.99

Save $253: If you don't need such a large screen (and such a high-resolution screen), this 1920x1080 2020 iMac is a great deal, and about as cheap as you'll ever find a new iMac.

US DEAL View Deal

Apple iMac (27-inch, 2020) | $1,999 | $1,899

Save $100: This 27-inch iMac has a stunning Retina 5K display and a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB storage. It is not a huge discount - but you rarely see significant price drops on Apple products.

US DEAL

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Tripod deals

K&F Concept 68 inch Compact Travel Tripod| was $119.99 |now $89.99

Save $30 Compact and portable this tripod is made of magnesium aluminium making it lightweight at 3.30Ib/1.5kg and take a payload of up to 10kg.

US DEAL

View Deal

Manfrotto Compact Action| was $84.45 |now $89.99

Save $20.21 With its 5-scetion leg design and compact form factor this tripod is the perfect travel companion for travel or landscape photography, where weight is a key factor.

US DEAL

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Storage

WD 16TB My cloud EX2 NAS| was $729.99 |now $620.49

Save $109.5 Keep all your files safe and connected that to this great deal on a massive 16TB NAS from WD. With 1.3GHz dual-core processor for lag-free streaming and with a 1GB DDR3 memory this NAS can keep up with your most demanding tasks.

US DEAL View Deal

WD 24TB My cloud EX4100 4-bay NAS| was $1,099.99 |now $934.99

Save $165 Keep all your photos, videos and files safe and connected that to this great deal on a massive 24TB 4-bay NAS from WD at a great saving.

US DEAL View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0| was $169.99 |now $138.78

Save $31.21 This massive 5TB drive from LaCie is able to transfer in raid speed thanks to its USB 3.0 interface and is the perfect companion for the solo filmmaker or photography who is always on the road.

US DEAL View Deal

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD| was $509.99 |now $279.99

Save $230 This portable 2TB SSD offers USB 3.2 Gen for up to 2000MB/s in a small and pocketable package this device is super handy for creatives always on the road.

US DEAL View Deal

SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC micro SD | was $44.99 |now $26.99

Save $18 This Micro SD card from SanDisk offers 256GB and a fast 120MB/s of write speed, this is the perfect match for any solo photographer and filmmaker.

US DEAL View Deal

WD 40TB My cloud EX4100 4-bay NAS| was $1,099.99 |now $934.99

Save $460 Keep all your photos, videos and files safe and connected thanks to this great deal on a massive 40TB 4-bay NAS from WD at a brilliant price.

US DEAL View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Wi-Fi

Amazon erro Pro WI-FI 6E system (3-pack)| was $699 |now $419

SAVE $280 This new Wi-Fi system supports fast speed and direct access to 6GHz band when using Wi-FI 6E devices. Producing up to 2.3Gbps and offering a network coverage across 6,000 sq ft - this is the perfect Wi-Fi solution for any creative.

US DEAL View Deal

