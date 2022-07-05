ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2022: big savings in store at mega summer sale!

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

It has been officially confirmed by Amazon that the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 - the retailer's annual two-day summer sales event - will take place on 12 July to 13 July .

We predict early deals will start from June 21, with the retailer saying a press release that we can except 55% off select Amazon devices, and more deals from big-name brands, and you can be sure we will post the best deals on offer as soon as we seen them.

You'll also be able to try many of Amazon's additional subscription services for free for up to four months, including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Day 2022 event will last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on 13 July at midnight Pacific Time in the US. However, not all of the deals will be live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends.

In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

With a few weeks to go until the event officially begins, the Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a little light on the ground. However, this will soon pick up, and when it does you be sure to casting your eyes over the deals that will be placed on this page. Our advice would be to bookmark this page and check back later, as we'll be scouring Amazon to discover the very best Prime Day camera deals around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6FT5_0gCdnqhh00

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends. View Deal

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Mirrorless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fOiN_0gCdnqhh00

Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,849
Save $1,650 The GFX 50R is discontinued, but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go – but now it's back in stock at Amazon and at a price we can't believe!
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: DSLR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJH3l_0gCdnqhh00

Pentax K-1 Mark II | was $1,997 |now $1,797
Save $200 at Amazon . We don't often see the Pentax K-1 II discounted, so this $300 saving is pretty special! The K-1 II is the latest version of Pentax's one and only full frame DSLR, with a 36MP sensor, in-body stabilization and a unique 'scissor action' pivoting rear screen.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day Instant Cameras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arpET_0gCdnqhh00

VTech KidiZoom PrintCam in Red| was $72.60 |now $57.88
Save $14.72 Let the kids creative side flourish with this KidiZoom PrintCam that is both a camera and printer in an all-in-one design.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day security camera deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhVgS_0gCdnqhh00

Blink Doorbell + 3 security cameras| was $279 |now $139
SAVE $140 With 50% off select amazon products now is the time to upgrade your home security with this amazing doorbell and 3 security camera package for a steal of a deal.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZo5f_0gCdnqhh00

Blink outdoor 2 camera kit + Blink mini| was $214.98 |now $99.99
SAVE $114.99 Upgrade your home security for less this Amazon Prime Day with this handy 2 camera kit with Blink Mini for just $99.99 - that's a bargain price to future-proof your home.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HI0F6_0gCdnqhh00

Furbo Dog Camera| was $169 |now $118
Save $51 Keep track of your pets while away with this amazing pet camera that lets you keep and eye on them while feeding them a tasty treat.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Py1cL_0gCdnqhh00

Furbo 360 ° Dog Camera| was $210 |now $147
Save $63 Keep track of your pets anywhere they are with this great 360 degree rotating pet cam, that lets you watch your pets at home, while also offering them a tasty treat to eat for being a good dog.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzMtV_0gCdnqhh00

Blink Outdoor | was $99.99 | now $59.99
Save $40 The Outdoor is fully weatherproof, so you can use it in your yard without worrying. But, as it is battery-operated, it is just as useful inside the home too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uZrc_0gCdnqhh00

Blink Mini | was $34.99 | now $29.99
Save $5 This new miniature-home security camera system has never been more affordable – bringing this budget-priced wired camera to a new low price. When the motion detector is triggered, Wi-Fi cameras record the event to the cloud and send an alert to your smartphone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge5Bm_0gCdnqhh00

Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime| was $124.99 | now $109.98
Save $15 A great starter option into the world of the smart home and wifi security, this works with your existing doorbell wiring for easy installation - but also has rechargeable battery. This bundle comes with the Ring Chime - so you get a portable alert to when someone's at the door when you are at home.
Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Drones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjeHz_0gCdnqhh00

DJI FPV Combo| was $1,299 |now $999.99
Save $300 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWy0k_0gCdnqhh00

DJI Mini SE drone|now $299
On the retail price of this DJI Mini SE drone, plus get an additional Intelligent Flight Battery, 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD memory card and Slinger Alpine 160 Multi-Device Shoulder bag thrown in for free!
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Compact cameras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16D2UI_0gCdnqhh00

DJI Pocket 2 | was $398 | now $349
SAVE $49 This tiny camera that lets you single-handedly record memorable moments. Equipped to stabilize movement and take sharp photos and smooth 4K video, makes this the perfect compact vlogging setup.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Action Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24K3Vd_0gCdnqhh00

Insta360 One X2| was $429.99 | now $389.99
Save $43 With this rugged 360 camera you can capture everything around, so you will never miss that important moment. With 5.7K 360 degree video your adventures will looks outstanding, and because of its pocketable size it can take it anywhere with you.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLqNL_0gCdnqhh00

Akaso Brave 8| was $279.99 | now $237.99
SAVE $42 Impressively well featured for an action camera at this price, this is an solid little bargain for anyone who wants a GoPro-like experience on a budget. With features like slow-motion, image stabilization, burst shooting and more – not to mention the handy dual screens
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Phones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXDrd_0gCdnqhh00

Sony Xperia PRO-I| was $1,799 |now $1,598
SAVE $201 Capture crisp, detailed stills with naturally rendered bokeh and exposure control, and record cinematic videos that can be saved natively to memory in 4K at up to 120 fps or use your it as a great monitor for your pro Sony cinema camera.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiEwd_0gCdnqhh00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra| was $1,299 |now $1,049
SAVE $250 No phone does more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its camera zooms further, its screen shines brighter, its S Pen is more responsive, and all the while, the Ultra doesn’t miss out on fundamentals like wireless charging and its quad-camera makes it the most complete photography experience on a smartphone to date.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QL0y7_0gCdnqhh00

Oneplus 9 Pro| was $799 |now $497
SAVE $302.99 Even if it is now one generation old the OnePlus 9 Pro is still one of the best camera phones around, sensational specs across the board, as well as having one of the fastest wireless charging available on any mainstream smartphone, this is a world class camera phone.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Tablets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGfQb_0gCdnqhh00

Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB Wifi| was $159 |now $137
Save $22 Great for work or play this tablet offers stylish design with a 1340 x 8000 slim bezel display perfect for surfing the web or viewing your latest series - at this price its a steal.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4brY_0gCdnqhh00

Microsoft Surface Pro 8| was $1,199 |now $919
Save $278 With a 13.3" full HD+ touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, equipped with 11th gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM. This all-in-one is the perfect work horse while on the road and will handle remote photo editing with ease.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iIoE_0gCdnqhh00

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) | $999 | $899
Save $100: While the new 2022 M2 MacBook Air may soon be on sale, the M1-chipped 2020 laptop is still a stunning machine, packing plenty of power into a sleek, portable design. And at this price it is very tempting.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn437_0gCdnqhh00

Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 2020) | $1,099 | $845.99
Save $253: If you don't need such a large screen (and such a high-resolution screen), this 1920x1080 2020 iMac is a great deal, and about as cheap as you'll ever find a new iMac.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSo7q_0gCdnqhh00

Apple iMac (27-inch, 2020) | $1,999 | $1,899
Save $100: This 27-inch iMac has a stunning Retina 5K display and a  10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB storage. It is not a huge discount - but you rarely see significant price drops on Apple products.
US DEAL
Amazon Prime Day Tripod deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqmZk_0gCdnqhh00

K&F Concept 68 inch Compact Travel Tripod| was $119.99 |now $89.99
Save $30 Compact and portable this tripod is made of magnesium aluminium making it lightweight at 3.30Ib/1.5kg and take a payload of up to 10kg.
US DEAL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vh8Fr_0gCdnqhh00

Manfrotto Compact Action| was $84.45 |now $89.99
Save $20.21 With its 5-scetion leg design and compact form factor this tripod is the perfect travel companion for travel or landscape photography, where weight is a key factor.
US DEAL
Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRNro_0gCdnqhh00

WD 16TB My cloud EX2 NAS| was $729.99 |now $620.49
Save $109.5 Keep all your files safe and connected that to this great deal on a massive 16TB NAS from WD. With 1.3GHz dual-core processor for lag-free streaming and with a 1GB DDR3 memory this NAS can keep up with your most demanding tasks.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yz1Jn_0gCdnqhh00

WD 24TB My cloud EX4100 4-bay NAS| was $1,099.99 |now $934.99
Save $165 Keep all your photos, videos and files safe and connected that to this great deal on a massive 24TB 4-bay NAS from WD at a great saving.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Nd4A_0gCdnqhh00

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0| was $169.99 |now $138.78
Save $31.21 This massive 5TB drive from LaCie is able to transfer in raid speed thanks to its USB 3.0 interface and is the perfect companion for the solo filmmaker or photography who is always on the road.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ticNp_0gCdnqhh00

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD| was $509.99 |now $279.99
Save $230 This portable 2TB SSD offers USB 3.2 Gen for up to 2000MB/s in a small and pocketable package this device is super handy for creatives always on the road.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeqQm_0gCdnqhh00

SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC micro SD | was $44.99 |now $26.99
Save $18 This Micro SD card from SanDisk offers 256GB and a  fast 120MB/s of write speed, this is the perfect match for any solo photographer and filmmaker.
US DEAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikGqh_0gCdnqhh00

WD 40TB My cloud EX4100 4-bay NAS| was $1,099.99 |now $934.99
Save $460 Keep all your photos, videos and files safe and connected thanks to this great deal on a massive 40TB 4-bay NAS from WD at a brilliant price.
US DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Wi-Fi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmqYz_0gCdnqhh00

Amazon erro Pro WI-FI 6E system (3-pack)| was $699 |now $419
SAVE $280 This new Wi-Fi system supports fast speed and direct access to 6GHz band when using Wi-FI 6E devices. Producing up to 2.3Gbps and offering a network coverage across 6,000 sq ft - this is the perfect Wi-Fi solution for any creative.
US DEAL

Best camera deals
Best cheap cameras
Cheapest full frame cameras
Best cheap mirrorless cameras

Digital Camera World

