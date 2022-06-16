Forgiving others the one thing evil cannot stand

One Sunday afternoon Dr. William Orr of Western Theological Seminary was asked a question which arose after the singing of the song, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

Part of the song goes as follows: “The prince of darkness grim, we tremble not for him. For, lo, his doom is sure; one little word will fell him?”

The question to Dr. Orr was, what is that one little word which will fell our enemy?

Dr. Orr’s responded, “Evil disintegrates in the presence of forgiveness. When you look with accusing eyes, that is what evil would want, because the more the accuser can spread the accusing spirit, the greater evil spreads, but if you look with the eyes of the advocate, those are the eyes of Jesus.”

In Ephesians 4:31-32, we are reminded to let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from us, along with all malice — being kind to one another, forgiving one another, like God in Christ forgave us. Forgiveness is God’s gift to every person, and the cross symbolizes that forgiveness.

It is a tall order to forgive others the way Christ forgave us. Still, as Christians, it is our biblical responsibility. The cross of Christ is a blatant reminder to Christ-followers of God’s forgiveness. Jesus reminds us in Luke 9:23 to take up our cross daily. Part of taking up our cross is taking up His forgiveness and exercising His forgiveness in our lives. There are many things that the cross says about forgiveness.

First, the cross reminds us that God did not say, I’ll forgive you if. Often, we hear Christians say; I forgive them when — when they come around to my way of thinking; when they have suffered just enough; when I am good and ready — the list could go on and on.

In Luke 23:34, Jesus, hanging on the cross, said Father forgive them because they do not know what they are doing. The cross reminds us that we are forgiven because of His great love for us.

Second, the cross reminds us that forgiveness can be challenging. Jesus had to submit and surrender to the Father’s will to provide our forgiveness.

If you remember in Luke 22:42, in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus prayed, Father not My Will, but Thine be done. The reminder of the pain that never went away. Think about the scars in the hands of Jesus. In His resurrected body, Jesus told Thomas in John 20:27, feel the places where I was pierced for your forgiveness. Jesus reminds us that we might not forget the hurt, but we can move forward because forgiveness gives us the power to move forward.

Finally, the cross reminds us that forgiveness is possible. Each time you might want to hold back forgiveness from someone, there is a cross in your way. If God chooses to forgive them, why would we do less? Every time we refuse someone forgiveness, there is a cross in the way that says, but Jesus forgives.

There is enough evil at work in the world today. Let us exercise the one thing that Dr. Orr says will disintegrate evil. Let us purpose to use biblical forgiveness and demonstrate to this world the autonomy that can be engendered by using the eyes of our Advocate.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.