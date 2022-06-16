ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, two injured following multi-car crash in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Fatal 2 vehicle crash in Chatsworth 00:16

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Lassen Street just before 8:40 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and two others suffering from serious injuries.

One of the two injured people required rescue from inside of the their vehicle by Los Angeles Fire Department crews on scene.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their status was not immediately known.

The deceased individuals' identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

