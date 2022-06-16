ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1969 Dodge Charger Project Update: Understanding That Better Is a Relative Term

By Hank O&#8217;Hop
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeN4z_0gCdhlkY00 Hank O'Hop

Lately, I’ve found myself in something of a loop. I’ve spent the majority of my free time over the past two years fixing what seemed to be the same issues over and over again on my 1969 Dodge Charger project car . And although the fixes involved improvements, it didn’t really feel like I was getting anywhere. That’s the danger of driving a project car regularly: If you’re not careful with your mileage, you find yourself making more repairs than progress.

Thankfully, I’m learning to give myself the breathing room I need by using other vehicles while I give the Charger the time and attention it deserves. I’ve also been able to take inventory of the improvements I’ve made since the previous project car update, and I actually have accomplished quite a bit. It’s also helped me better understand what I’m working toward, and it’s beginning to feel like this project is really starting to take shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn4Yu_0gCdhlkY00
My Charger as seen in our team’s project car fleet debut .

Notable Progress

I ended the last project car update by saying that the Charger needed some basic maintenance all around and a new set of tires. I’m happy to report that all of that has been sorted out. The steering pump is no longer screaming bloody murder, I got the tires I wanted, and I even tossed in some new ball joints and brakes. Speaking of brakes, the car now has power brakes. It might not be a mod that screams race car, but it does make the thing a lot more enjoyable to drive.

I installed a set of 275/60R-15s on the rear and reassigned the 245s to steering duty. The 28-inch tall Mickey Thompson Sportsman STs with 3.55 gears put my desire for overdrive to rest. Cruising speeds of 65 mph at 2,800 rpm is fine, and there’s still just enough low-end response to get around town. I do need to do something about that 8.25 between the rear tires before I can really start having fun with it. It’s held up so far, but I’ve been careful not to disturb the peace.

I also made some changes to get a little better performance. I had an old single-plane feeding the 440, and although it worked, more bottom end is best for street use. Since a Torker II intake manifold I had sitting on the shelf would offer some low-end performance gains over the top-heavy TM7 intake , that’s what I decided to move to for the time being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0Ixq_0gCdhlkY00
Edelbrock Torker II and Holley 800 CFM sitting atop the filthy 440.

The results are about what you’d expect from one single plane to another. Low rpm can still be a little choppy, but the Torker II did clean up the behavior some. Shortly after that, I swapped to an 800-cfm Holley over the 850 that came with the car when I plucked it from the field . The 850 needs some serious work, and I want to improve efficiency. The 850 is not officially retired just yet, though. Thanks to a company I recently stumbled upon, BLP Racing Products , I’ve been able to find some repair kits that I probably would have lost my mind without. If you’re working on a Holley carb, I recommend giving BLP’s inventory a look.

I even managed to get in some exhaust work. Although I plan to eventually get a proper exhaust system, I did go ahead and add an X-pipe and Dynomax Super Turbo mufflers to my homemade setup. It’s got enough bark to let you know you’re driving when you get on it, but drone is virtually nonexistent at cruising speeds, and I can dig that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Kf5p_0gCdhlkY00
Not the first time. Not the last time.

Upgrades Aren’t Always Better

The two most significant changes I made to the car don’t exactly qualify as upgrades. If anything, they’re downgrades.

The first downgrade I made was ditching the electronic ignition system in favor of a dual-points distributor. One of the first mods I made to this car was converting it to a stock-type electronic ignition system. I messed with an MSD system for a bit but wound up working with the stock stuff up until last summer. By the time I’d burned through the third or fourth ignition module, I knew something had to change. So, when the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals came to town, that’s where I landed a Mallory dual-point distributor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTMnc_0gCdhlkY00
One of two Mallory dual-point distributors I now own. This was installed after writing this, but I have yet to test to see what kind of improvements the vacuum advance brings to this combination.

My father has been barking at me to put a dual-point distributor back in the car since the first time a busted ignition system landed me on the tow truck. I should have listened. The points distributor has seen the car through all four seasons now and has never been the reason I called for roadside assistance.

What did give my AAA membership a workout was something else entirely. I should have listened to another elder who told me not to buy the tubular K-member the car’s been riding on since I first started driving the Charger. It finally snapped on me not too long ago. Thankfully, nothing bad happened when it failed as I was driving on a quiet stretch of road with more than enough room to safely limp off to the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekFng_0gCdhlkY00

Now, before I make a blanket statement about tubular K-members and street use, it’s only fair to say that some are built with that setting in mind while others aren’t. In my case, I should have done more research before buying into marketing keywords and driving carelessly. I’m no engineer and can’t really weigh in on the details. All I can say is that I won’t be taking chances again on one in a street-driven car anytime soon. The stock unit might be slightly heavier and offer less room for headers and working on things, but I know for sure that Dodge built it for street use, and it’s proven to be a perfectly viable design for nearly 60 years now. I wish I had thought about that before spending money on flashy aftermarket parts. At least nobody got hurt.

On the bright side, I think the car looks a whole lot better with the factory K-member tucked neatly into the belly. The tubular K-member, believe it or not, was hanging very low. In old pictures, you can see that there was a minimal amount of ground clearance under the front of the car with it installed. It’s something I really never noticed until swapping back. As soon as I did, the Charger looked like a Charger again. Even with the sway bar, everything looks nice and tidy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8DlA_0gCdhlkY00
Made it to New Jersey. Where to next?

What’s the Plan From Here?

So, the car turns, it looks good, and it’s running pretty smoothly. Yes, I am eventually going to make it pretty, but I need to get some highway miles on it first.

I recently took the car for an emergency trip to New Jersey. According to my math, I got about 7 miles to the gallon. I know many of you will say that sounds about right but not me. I know I can get close to double that if I make a few changes. I have another distributor with a vacuum advance I need to install, and I’m confident I can get more miles per gallon out of it with a little more tinkering with the tune. Also, the sending unit has a nasty leak that’s not helping the situation. Addressing that alone should make a massive difference.

The single-plane intake and cam combination I have aren’t doing me any favors in terms of efficiency in this operating range. A good dual plane such as Edelbrock’s Performer RPM should be sitting on top. And although I have an unopened Comp Cams cam and lifter set that’d be perfect here, I have yet to decide whether it belongs in this engine or another I’m working on.

Once I have that sorted, I intend to get out and explore a little. I have an idea of where I’d like to go, but I’m not saying anything until I build a little more confidence in this sucker. Speaking of which, I’m still undecided on whether I want to keep my tubular control arms. They have yet to let me down, but the entire way to Jersey I kept thinking about the possibility of something failing because of my experience with the K-member.

So, I’ve been playing around and tightening things up. I plan to finally start finishing up the cosmetics, but I intend to do something pretty major between then and now to make it possible—something that requires a considerable amount of money. I’ll keep you posted.

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

See the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and Hear Its Supercharged V-8

We saw the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R live and in person, and it sounds great. The Mustang GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, called Predator, will be under the hood. Ford will likely reveal the Raptor R later this summer. We’ve seen it in spy photos and on video, and now...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Charger#Relative Term#Race Car#Vehicles
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Spotted Being Benchmarked By Ford

Our sister publication, Ford Authority, has spied another GM vehicle behind enemy lines. This time, Ford has a Chevy Camaro ZL1 in its possession, likely benchmarking it against its own Ford Mustang. The closest Camaro ZL1 rival in the Ford stable is the Mustang GT500. The Camaro ZL1 pulls motivation...
CARS
Motorious

Plymouth Superbird Pull Car Honors The General Lee

It was only a matter of time before this happened. Not too long ago, a mysterious Plymouth Superbird painted to look like the General Lee, but with a severely raked stance showed up in Salem, Oregon. The Dukes of Hazzard wanna-be mystified some people, including Instagram account mopars5150, which seemed to speculate at the time it was some sort of rat rod. However, to those familiar with tractor pull competitions this car is already a bit of a celebrity.Usually, what competes at these events are tractors and pickup trucks. Depending on what class they’re in, these vehicles can be unbelievably powerful and purpose-built for pulling the sled just a few inches more than the competition. The fact there’s a muscle car out competing with vehicles which were designed from the factory to tow heavy loads is pretty miraculous.
SALEM, OR
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
Robb Report

This 400 HP Porsche 928 Restomod Makes Us Wish the Model Was Never Discontinued

Click here to read the full article. Improving on a classic can be risky business, but Nardone Automotive may have nailed the assignment with its new Porsche 928 restomod. On Wednesday, the French tuner revealed its take on the 928 S4 during Milan Design Week. As you might expect, the restomod stays true to the original but upgrades it with retro-modern touches and a significant power boost. While the most powerful original model delivered 350 horses, the new restomod brings 400 hp of grunt (it still uses a naturally aspirated V-8 engine, though). And instead of a five-speed manual transmission, you’ve...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Early Chrysler 392 Hemi Barn Find Is Ready To Be Rescued and Rebuilt

The allure of the "barn find" has lost some of its luster over the past decade or so. It seems that every dusty car suddenly wears the moniker as a badge of honor and perceived value. Hot-rodders can read between the lines and debunk the pretenders, but occasionally a hidden treasure is still legitimately found in a barn. In the case of this behemoth of an engine, it's one of several remaining automotive artifacts in the Jim Smith estate, and it's sitting in the dirt, beneath the tin roof of a barn that has been standing far longer than hemispherical combustion chambers have existed.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
Motorious

1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road. Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy