Where to find Fortnite Runaway Boulders

Fortnite Runaway Boulders can be found all over the western half of the island, and you can dislodge them to send a giant rock hurtling down a slope, potentially harming any foes. To do this, you just need to destroy the pile of rocks underneath a boulder as these hold it in place. Once dislodged, you can't really aim the boulder at a specific target, but it'll certainly distract any opponents it rolls towards. You'll also want to keep an eye out for any Fortnite quest challenges that require you to use one of these Runaway Boulders, so knowing where you can reliably find them will really help. If you're looking for the Fortnite Runaway Boulders locations, we've got you covered.

Fortnite Runaway Boulders locations

You'll generally find Fortnite Runaway Boulders up on mountains or tall hillsides, which makes sense as they need somewhere to roll down once they've been released. We've marked many locations where we've encountered Runaway Boulders on the Fortnite map above, but the general areas to search are the northwestern area where Rave Cave is and the central western part where the Reality Tree is. If you're looking to complete any Fortnite quests involving these Runaway Boulders, be sure to head straight to one of the marked points on the map.

How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite

To boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite, you first need to find one of those vehicles, and handily all of the Fortnite Ballers are located in and around Rave Cave to the west side of the map. Once you're piloting a mechanical hamster ball you can roll it to one of the Fortnite Runaway Boulders, then follow the Boost prompt to launch into it at speed and dislodge it from its moorings. The quickest way to achieve this is to visit the brightly colored platform alongside the rollercoaster track found on the east face of the Rave Cave mountain, where you can grab a Baller and then ram the Runaway Boulder which is just behind that station next to a Port-a-potty.

How to dislodge or destroy a Runaway Boulder with a melee weapon in Fortnite

You can also dislodge or destroy Runaway Boulders using a melee weapon. Your Harvesting Tool, which you have on you at all times counts as a Fortnite melee weapon , so all you need to do is find a Runaway Boulder and give it, or the rocks holding it in place, a bash. Destroying the boulders themselves is a bit difficult as they have a lot of health and move around a lot, so we reckon dislodging is the easiest method.