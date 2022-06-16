Meet Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani, Who Brings an Iconic Origin Story to Kamala Khan

In this op-ed, Teen Vogue politics editor Lexi McMenamin explores how the Johnny Depp Amber Heard verdict doesn't matter after the internet made a spectacle of abuse. When I was a teenager, I was raped by someone who had stalked me for over a year. After the assault, I really, really did not want to engage either the police or other official channels; I just didn’t want him near me. Since it didn’t seem like I could do anything to keep him away from me, I told friends what he had done to me, both in hopes he wouldn’t repeat it, and so they could help support me. Eventually, it got back to me that he’d felt abused by me. I was surprised. I heard he thought it was abusive to tell others about his behavior, ruining his reputation; yet others said he probably was so overwhelmed by his love for me, he had to treat me how he did — it was my fault for not reciprocating.

