How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

Just over a decade ago, the country was crippled by financial crisis fueled by homebuyers with loans they couldn’t afford and adjustable-rate mortgages that allowed them to overextend. When their rates rose, millions went into foreclosure but with today’s housing market and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to an old familiar tool. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 19, 2022.

