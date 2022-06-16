How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

Just over a decade ago, the country was crippled by financial crisis fueled by homebuyers with loans they couldn’t afford and adjustable-rate mortgages that allowed them to overextend. When their rates rose, millions went into foreclosure but with today’s housing market and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to an old familiar tool. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 19, 2022.
As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
With July 4th weekend fast approaching, airlines are scrambling to prevent further summer travel chaos during holiday weekends. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on how airlines are meeting demands and dealing with the pilot shortage.June 17, 2022.
