Lori Drake: Summer a good time to review busy fiscal year

Last week I was at Farmville’s Pocket Park on South Main Street enjoying the shade. WNCT reporter Emily Cervarich met me there to do an interview about the launch of Farmville’s new Art Trail.

Just as I told her about the unique perspective of the mural — young children entering the H.B. Sugg School as students and leaving as adults with their chosen profession — a school bus drove by us. Filled with joyful children, celebrating that school was out, the bus turned toward summer fun.

Summer. It’s often referred to as the season for slowing down to reflect, regroup and renew. As the pace of life slows down somewhat, the chamber will take a little time to reflect on the past fiscal year, review our accomplishments and develop the Program of Work for the upcoming year that runs from July 1 to June 30. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the chamber focused on the sesquicentennial and celebrated Farmville’s 150th anniversary with a variety of fun events.

In October, the Sesquicentennial Auction took place, followed by the Day of Prayer in December. The town celebrated First Friday in Farmville with fireworks on the Town Common and music. In February, residents and visitors enjoyed the Sesquicentennial Parade that included a competition for best float. The 150th Anniversary Gala, featuring the amazing musical talent of the Rakiem Walker Project, took place in May after being rescheduled from January due to COVID. Elegantly attired residents and visitors enjoyed great food, lively dancing, and wonderful fellowship as they celebrated our town’s past, present and future.

In between the activities, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at the site of the new Nathan R. Cobb Sr. (NRCS) Foundation Pavilion. The venue will provide an outdoor area for people to gather and enclosed space for a kitchen, restrooms and storage.

The months of March to May featured ribbon cuttings for three outstanding local businesses. Café Madeleine opened a beautiful and enticing coffee bar. Farmville Flower Basket renovated their store to increase space for inventory and updated their windows, flooring, awning and sign. The third ribbon cutting was for entrepreneur Lisette Fee of Eilisain Jewelry and the event was held at the ArtSpace.

In May, the chamber hosted a group of Pitt County teachers in the auditorium of our new library. The chamber partnered with the Pitt County Foundation Teacher Education Institute to provide a professional day for teachers and at the same time, highlight our town’s unique attributes. Since Farmville is a community steeped in creativity, the theme of innovation fit perfectly.

The teachers enjoyed listening to award-winning author Sheila Turnage discuss creativity. The outstanding presentation was followed by a lively question and answer session. The participants then went on a tour of Farmville’s new Art Trail, stopping at the GlasStation for a demonstration on glass blowing and then moving on to the Paramount Theater to see the renovations, and the ArtSpace to view the paintings and other pieces.

Randy Walters, owner of Farmville Furniture and member of the Farmville Group shared some of the town’s history with the group before they headed back to the library for lunch. Retired teacher Barbara Sauls inspired the teachers with her energetic presentation about ideas on how to include innovation in the classroom and the role that creativity can play in helping students learn.

The Chamber sponsored one more event as the fiscal year wound down. Although it was hot, a good-sized crowd attended the launch of the Art Trail, which began at the H.B. Sugg Mural and Pocket Park — the perfect place to slow down, sit on a new bench under the old shady trees to reflect, renew and rejuvenate. After all, it’s summer.