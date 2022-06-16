ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Are Revamped Patriots Still Elite?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqn2i_0gCdXu9v00

Pro Football Focus ranks New England's "new" offensive line as 7th-best in the league.

Two starters gone. One position coach departed. Zero problems?

Despite major changes along the offensive line for the New England Patriots this season, at least there are believers in the group: Pro Football Focus . The analytics-driven company released its annual position rankings this week and the Patriots' offensive line is ranked as seventh-best in the NFL.

When the Patriots line up to play the Miami Dolphins in their season opener Sept. 11 , their expected starting unit will be tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn , guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu and center David Andrews. Gone from the line that helped New England to a 10-7 record and playoff berth last season: guards Shaq Mason (traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Ted Karras (who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency), and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo (who left to join Josh McDaniels' staff in Las Vegas).

Though there has been much wrangling over New England's offensive play-calling this offseason and the fact that coach Bill Belichick isn't big on titles, the Patriots' line should be led by a combination of assistants Billy Yates, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia .

Says PFF :

The Patriots personify the “high floor” aspect of this tier. Four of their five offensive line starters have proven to be solid over the course of their NFL careers. Cole Strange is the one possible pain point, as he’s making the leap from FCS to the NFL. Going from Shaq Mason to a rookie could be a rocky transition for New England.

Though recognizing starting a rookie in Strange could be a dicey proposition, PFF nonetheless ranks the Patriots' line as the best in the division ahead of the New York Jets (13th), Buffalo Bills (20th) and Dolphins (23rd).

PFF ranks the Philadelphia Eagles as having the NFL's best offensive line heading into next month's training camp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skip Bayless calls out Stephen A. Smith's 'shocking fabrication,' Kevin Durant reacts

Stephen A. Smith has become the undisputed face of ESPN over the years, and his daytime debate show First Take is the centerpiece of the network’s daily programming. During an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, Smith recounted the beginning of his run with First Take alongside Skip Bayless, who Smith says he still has a close relationship with. Smith said that Bayless met him in a parking lot at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, and pitched him on the idea of teaming up for a show.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy