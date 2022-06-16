New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Robert Foster

Robert Foster is another player with a prior connection to the Bills. But what does he offer to an already crowded Giants receivers room?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Robert Foster has had an interesting path to the NFL. As a high school student in Monaca, Pennsylvania, he was on his way to a football camp with some teammates when they became the victims of a shooting after being accosted by a random man. Foster and one teammate survived, but one other teammate, Darrell Turner, did not.

Still, Foster pressed on with his pursuit of football. He finished his high school career as the No. 2 receiver nationwide as ranked by ESPN and the 23rd overall prospect in the 2013 recruiting class.

Several major programs heavily pursued the four-star recruit. Still, he ultimately chose Alabama, who eyed Foster as a potential replacement for Amari Cooper, drafted by the Raiders in 2015.

Foster, a two-sport star (basketball and football), clocked in as the fastest member of the Crimson Tide's receivers during the team's spring testing, logging a 4.44-second 40 time. His 275-pound power clean also tied for best among receivers.

Production-wise was another story, as a shoulder injury suffered during his redshirt sophomore season ended his year after he had logged ten balls or 116 yards and two scores. Foster, whose offensive coordinator at the time was Brian Daboll, only caught five passes for 55 yards the following season, his playing time vastly reduced.

He stuck things out at Alabama and had his most productive season in his final one (2017), starting in 13 of 14 games, catching 14 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, and finishing his college career with 35 receptions for389 yards and three touchdowns. But in June 2017, he was hit by a car while riding a dirt bike, an incident that required 27 stitches.

He went undrafted, signing with the Bills after the 2018 draft and playing two seasons with them in which he appeared in 26 games with five starts and caught 30 of 62 balls for 605 yards and three scores.

After struggling with injuries in 2019, Foster saw his playing time reduced so that next season, he split time with the Packers (practice squad) and Commanders. In 2021, he was on the Dolphins, and Cowboys practice squads.

Now the 6-foot-2 194-pounder gets a chance to catch on with the Giants.

What He Brings When the Giants announced the Foster signing, the first thing that came to mind was if the team was eyeing him as the big size and speed guy (a la John Ross III) for their vertical passing game. Certainly, Foster has the size and speed teams like, and he also has the burst necessary to gain separation, but a lack of instincts and a feel for the position have hampered his opportunities. Still, Foster, who has special teams abilities, is a determined young man who doesn't quit and wants to work to get better at what he does. But at some point, he will have to show that all that work he's putting in has led to a better feel for the game that can translate into production. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

His Contract Foster signed a one-year contract worth $965,000 with no signing bonus or guaranteed money. If he doesn't make the roster, the Giants will receive full credit on his contract’s amount. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Roster Projection/Expectations Foster was given some opportunities to work with the starters and second-team offense over the spring thanks to the Giants’ top three receivers (Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney) being sidelined due to various medical issues. Foster's strength is in running vertical routes, but he's not a big yards-after-catch guy, nor has he had success with contested catches ( 41.7 percent contested catch rate ). Given the projected depth in front of him such as C.J. Board and Collin Johnson, two tallish and productive receivers, Foster is looking at an uphill battle. JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Join the Giants Country Community