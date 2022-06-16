ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

News: When Will Chelsea Face the Big Six ? | 2022/23 Fixture Release

By Finn Glowacki
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Grgpf_0gCdVaFh00

The fixtures have been released ahead of the 2022/23 season and many fans will be turning their heads towards the games against the "Big Six". We will be bringing you all you need to know for when Chelsea face their biggest rivals.

The fixtures have been released ahead of the 2022/23 season and many fans will be turning their heads towards the games against the "Big Six". We will be bringing you all you need to know for when Chelsea face their biggest rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw0DL_0gCdVaFh00

Chelsea will start off the season with their first game at Stamford Bridge being against London rivals Tottenham on 13th August. The reverse fixture will be played on 25th Febuary 2023.

Chelsea beat Tottenham twice in the Premier League last season, including a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge with goals coming from Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrPob_0gCdVaFh00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea faced Liverpool four times across three competitions last season. Including the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals in which Liverpool won both via penalty shoot-outs.

The Blues will first face Jurgen Klopp's side at Stamford Bridge on 17th September in what will be the final game before the first international break of the season. The game at Anfield will be played on 21 January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsQsM_0gCdVaFh00
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea at Old Trafford last season as the sides drew 1-1

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea will face the red side of Manchester first next season with the game at Stamford Bridge being played on 22 October before the reverse fixture 6 months later on 22 April at Old Trafford.

Chelsea will once again be looking to end their winless run at Old Trafford with the last victory coming nearly 10 years in 2013 when Juan Mata scored the decisive goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9PwA_0gCdVaFh00

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea faced Arsenal in the second game of last season and claimed a 2-0 victory at The Emirates.

Next season will see the old rivals face eachother on 5 November before a visit to The Emirates on 29th April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXFHj_0gCdVaFh00

IMAGO / PA Images

Finally, Chelsea will face Premier League Champions Manchester City on 2nd January before a potentially season defining game on the penultimate game of the season on 20th May.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Juan Mata
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#The Big Six#Tottenham#Imago
SB Nation

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s agent denies Lazio talks but keeping options open

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was reportedly in London this week to talk shop over several bits of potential business, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s agent has denied that one of those bits of potential business was his client. Speaking to Il Messaggero (via Lazio News 24), Jonathan Barnett claims to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Derby County: EFL 'extremely frustrated' at not being able to speak to bidders

The Football League says it is "extremely frustrated" at being blocked from speaking to potential buyers of stricken League One club Derby County. After Chris Kirchner's withdrawal on Monday, the EFL said it intended to step up its involvement in the process. It was expected EFL chief executive Trevor Birch...
SOCCER
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy