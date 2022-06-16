News: When Will Chelsea Face the Big Six ? | 2022/23 Fixture Release

The fixtures have been released ahead of the 2022/23 season and many fans will be turning their heads towards the games against the "Big Six". We will be bringing you all you need to know for when Chelsea face their biggest rivals.

Chelsea will start off the season with their first game at Stamford Bridge being against London rivals Tottenham on 13th August. The reverse fixture will be played on 25th Febuary 2023.

Chelsea beat Tottenham twice in the Premier League last season, including a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge with goals coming from Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea faced Liverpool four times across three competitions last season. Including the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals in which Liverpool won both via penalty shoot-outs.

The Blues will first face Jurgen Klopp's side at Stamford Bridge on 17th September in what will be the final game before the first international break of the season. The game at Anfield will be played on 21 January 2023.

Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea at Old Trafford last season as the sides drew 1-1 IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea will face the red side of Manchester first next season with the game at Stamford Bridge being played on 22 October before the reverse fixture 6 months later on 22 April at Old Trafford.

Chelsea will once again be looking to end their winless run at Old Trafford with the last victory coming nearly 10 years in 2013 when Juan Mata scored the decisive goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea faced Arsenal in the second game of last season and claimed a 2-0 victory at The Emirates.

Next season will see the old rivals face eachother on 5 November before a visit to The Emirates on 29th April.

IMAGO / PA Images

Finally, Chelsea will face Premier League Champions Manchester City on 2nd January before a potentially season defining game on the penultimate game of the season on 20th May.