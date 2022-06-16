ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

Missing Texas teen found safe

By Gray News staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 13-year-old from Texas has been...

www.kold.com

eparisextra.com

Missing Honey Grove teen found safe in Arlington apartment

Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. A missing person alert was provided Wednesday afternoon, and an AMBER ALERT was issued by DPS Wednesday night and canceled Thursday morning after Arlington police found the missing 13-year-old with Nolan Neighbors, 31, in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
News Channel 25

1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. According to a press release, four...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested In 3 Days On Controlled Substance Charges

Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 17, 2022

DOWNS, DEVIN EUGENE – DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FI. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500. MOORE, MISTY MICHELLE – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA. MCCUIN, BYRON ANTHONY – BENCH WARRANT // AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT, REP; AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT, REPEAT OFFENDER; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE; UNL...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

