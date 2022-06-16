Missing Texas teen found safe

Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. A missing person alert was provided Wednesday afternoon, and an AMBER ALERT was issued by DPS Wednesday night and canceled Thursday morning after Arlington police found the missing 13-year-old with Nolan Neighbors, 31, in Arlington.
ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. According to a press release, four...
ARLINGTON, Texas — The 13-year-old girl whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert on Thursday morning was found safe in an Arlington apartment about 100 miles from Honey Grove, Texas - her hometown. “I feel a big relief,” said Nikki McKinney, the teenage victim’s aunt. “It’s like something came off...
HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl who has been abducted in North Texas. The Honey Grove Police Department is searching for Kionna Braxton, 13, who was last seen at 1:40 p.m. June 14 in the 1000 block of Elm Street. She...
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
