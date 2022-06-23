These are your picks for the Triangle’s top 8 breweries. Vote now to narrow the list.

We’re down to the Final Four in the East versus West Triangle Brewery Brackets.

There’s a lot of award-winning beer moving on to Round 3, including Bond Brothers, Barrel Culture, Ponysaurus and Haw River in the West, and Funguys, Deep River, Lynnwood and Neuse River in the East.

Two of the Triangle’s busiest and most influential breweries were unable to advance beyond Round 2 — say goodbye to Fullsteam and Trophy.

Who’s ready for another round?

The News & Observer’s Triangle Brewery Bracket aims to find out who makes the most popular local beer. There are dozens and dozens of Triangle breweries, so we’ve split this one in two, starting with 32 beermakers with prominent followings, using longevity and social media followers as tie-breakers.

We divided the list into Western and Eastern breweries, using the Interstate 40, Wade Avenue intersection as the dividing line.

For the Eastern bracket, you’ll find breweries from downtown Raleigh, northern and southern Wake County and Clayton.

For the Western bracket, you’ll find Durham and Orange County breweries and those in western Wake County towns like Cary and Apex.

Here’s how it works, in Round 3 voters will consider the top four breweries in each bracket, picking up to two of their favorites. Round 3 ends Monday, June 27 at noon.

The Eastern Triangle Breweries

Big Boss Brewing Company

1249 Wicker Drive, Raleigh. 919-834-0045 or bigbossbrewing.com

At 15 years old, Big Boss is one of the Triangle’s earliest breweries and remains a strong favorite in 2022.

Compass Rose Brewery

3201 Northside Drive, #101, Raleigh. 919-875-5683 or compassrosebrewery.com

This North Raleigh brewery makes an award winning IPA and boasts the Triangle’s largest taproom, built in its industrial brewery.

Crank Arm Brewing Co.

319 W. Davie St., Raleigh. 919-324-3529 or crankarmbrewing.com

It’s Whitewall Wheat season, one of the signature beers from this bike-themed Raleigh brewery.

Deep River Brewing Co.

700 W. Main St., #102, Clayton. 919-585-2296 or deepriverbrewing.com

Clayton’s only brewery makes some formidable beers, from the solid IPA Mango Tango Foxtrot to the boozy Imperial Milk Stout aged in whiskey barrels.

Funguys Brewing

2408 Paula St., Raleigh. 984-289-3814 or funguysbrewing.com

Hazy IPA fans will find plenty to like at this Raleigh brewery off of Wake Forest Road.

Heyday Brewing

5301 Tin Roof Way, Raleigh. 919-351-6668 or heydaybrewing.com

One of the Triangle’s newest breweries, this North Raleigh brewery and pizzeria goes heavy on the hops, but also makes crispy lagers and tart sours.

Lynnwood Brewing Concern

1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh. 919-424-7533 or lynnwoodbrewing.beer

One of Raleigh’s busiest breweries, making one of the area’s most popular IPAs in Hop on Top.

Neuse River Brewing

518 Pershing Road, Raleigh. 984-232-8479 or neuseriverbrewing.com

Neuse, the winner of The N&O’s Burger Bracket , is first and foremost a brewery, specializing in the Belgian side of beer.

Nickelpoint Brewing Company

506 Pershing Road, Raleigh. 919-916-5961 or nickelpointbrewing.com

The taplist at this Raleigh brewery is filled with crispy, easy drinking beers that pair well with its wide patio, which often hosts live music.

Norse Brewing Company

203 Brooks St., Wake Forest. 919-554-4555 or norsebrewing.com

Serving one of the most ambitious brewpub menus you’ll find anywhere, this downtown Wake Forest brewery makes a wide variety of classic European and American style beers to pair with Scandinavian food.

R&D Brewing

1323 Capital Blvd., Raleigh. 919-977-5654 or rndbrewing.com

Most famous for its Storm Brew, the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Raleigh Brewing

3709 Neil St., Raleigh. 919-400-9086 or raleighbrewing.com

At nearly a decade old, this woman-owned Raleigh brewery makes some of the city’s favorite signature beers and is found on taplists around the Triangle.

Standard Beer + Food

205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh. 919-322-1499 or standardbeerandfood.com

The beers at this small Raleigh brewpub aim for idealized versions of the classics, the crispy pilsner, the biting pale ale and all your other favorites.

Trophy Brewing

656 Maywood Ave., Raleigh. 919-803-1333 or trophybrewing.com

Creative and prolific, Trophy has multiple taprooms and restaurants in downtown Raleigh and its session IPA Trophy Wife has to be in the Triangle’s all-time six pack.

Vicious Fishes

219 Fish Drive, Angier. 919-639-3363 or viciousfishes.com

Born in Angier, this fairly young brewery is one of the fastest growing in Wake County, with taprooms in Apex and Fuquay-Varina and another on the way in Cary.

White Street Brewing Co.

218 S. White St., Wake Forest. 919-647-9439 or whitestreetbrewing.com

Perhaps best known for its crisp and clean Kolsch, this brewery brings Triangle beer fans to downtown Wake Forest.

The Western Triangle breweries

Aviator Brewery

209 Technology Park Lane, Fuquay-Varina. 919-567-2337 or aviatorbrew.com/brewery

Aviator has built a beer and restaurant empire in Fuquay-Varina, but it all started with its brewery, which brews up variations on all the classics.

Barrel Culture Brewing & Blending

4913 S. Alston Ave., Durham. 919-908-9659 or barrelculture.com

This South Durham brewery has embraced the hazy juice bomb IPA, frequently turning out incredibly hoppy double IPAs bursting with tropical and citrus notes. Also look for fruited sours and even a beer soft serve machine.

Bond Brothers Beer Co.

202 E. Cedar St., Cary. 919-459-2670 or bondbrothersbeer.com

One of the Triangle’s most celebrated breweries, Bond Brothers helped establish the hopping downtown Cary of today. Its taps are always fresh and changing, often showcasing world-class sours and barrel-aged beers.

Bull City Burger & Brewery

107 E. Parrish St., Durham. 919-680-2333 or bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

The quintessential downtown Durham brewpub, nearly everything on the menu is made in-house, including the beer. There’s about 10 feet from the brewing tanks to the bar, serving some of the freshest beer imaginable.

Carolina Brewery

460 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-1800 or carolinabrewery.com

In the heart of Franklin Street is the Triangle’s oldest still-operating brewery. This Chapel Hill brewpub also has a Pittsboro location and recently expanded distribution to South Carolina.

Durty Bull Brewing Co.

206 Broadway St., #104, Durham. 919-688-2337 or durtybull.com

A few blocks from downtown Durham, Durty Bull has become a beer destination for solid lagers and hazy IPAs.

Fortnight Brewing Co.

1006 SW Maynard Rd., Cary. 919-342-6604 or fortnightbrewing.com

The oldest brewery in Cary’s hopping beer scene, Fortnight specializes in English style beers and is a destination for soccer fans looking to watch a big match.

Fullsteam Brewery

726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. 919-682-2337 or fullsteam.ag

An influential and pioneering player in Southern beer, Fullsteam weaves local and seasonal produce into its brews, all while producing some of the Triangle’s most popular styles, including its pale ale Humidity.

Gizmo Brew Works

5907 Triangle Drive, Raleigh. 919-782-2099 or gizmobrewworks.com

Nearly a decade into the brewing game, Gizmo is spreading its wings and opening taprooms around the Triangle, including its 2018 revival of Chapel Hill’s old Rathskeller and its newest location in Durham.

Glass Jug Beer Lab

5410 NC-55, Suite V, Durham. 919-813-0135 or glass-jug.com

Starting as a bottle shop, this South Durham nanobrewery recently expanded downtown with a new taproom. It’s beer offerings are often playful and experimental, including beach-worthy Mexican lagers and even a variation on malt liquor.

Haw River Farmhouse Ales

1713 Saxapahaw-Bethleham Church Rd., Saxapahaw. 336-525-9270 or hawriverales.com

One of the Triangle’s top breweries is just a picturesque drive out in the country. Look for floral saisons, a toasty Oktoberfest and the smoothest oatmeal stout around.

Lonerider Brewing Co.

8816 Gulf Ct., #100, Raleigh. 919-246-1820 or loneriderbeer.com

One of the early breweries in Raleigh, Lonerider has been at the forefront of the local craft beer wave, and its Sweet Josie Brown Ale is one of the most widely poured local beers.

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

219 Hood St., Durham. 919-584-4265 or ponysaurusbrewing.com

One of the Triangle’s most popular spots to grab a beer, Ponysaurus is best known for is versions of the classics, year-round and seasonal IPAs, its signature Biere de Garde and a taproom with snacks by the scoop.

Southern Peak Brewery

950 Windy Road, #100, Apex. 919-623-0827 or southernpeakbrewery.com

Built as a neighborhood brewery and taproom in Apex, Southern Peak has been embraced by its community, hosting dogs and run clubs and yoga to pair with its beers.

Steel String Brewery

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite A, Carrboro. 919-240-7215 or steelstringbrewery.com

Born in the heart of Carrboro, Steel String recently added a farm taproom to match its agricultural roots. Look for bright and citrusy IPAs and vibrant saisons.

Triangle Beer Co.

320 E. Durham Road, Cary. 919-377-0098 or trianglebeer.co

This brewery, which includes Cotton House Craft Brewers, has quickly brought an influx of new and tasty beer to downtown Cary.