Michael Saylor has long been a fan of Bitcoin, and the wider crypto space. He believes digital currencies are the future. So much so—he put his money where his mouth is. His company, MicroStrategy, reportedly has a huge holding of Bitcoin, worth hundreds of millions. While Bitcoin has had a tough few weeks, he’s still bullish. And his sentiment on the long-term viability of crypto is great for the market as a whole, including a range of other interesting projects like GNOX.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO