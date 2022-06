Age 86, late of Plainfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Superior, WI and a resident of Plainfield for the past 24 years. A proud United States Korean War Navy Veteran. He graduated from Cathedral High School, Superior, WI in 1953, after being honorably discharged from the United States Navy he received a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Wisconsin Madison. He was very honored to have worked at the Kennedy Space Center. Member of St. Dennis Church and Choir. Former member of St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Naperville where he successfully established a food pantry to help those in need. He was an avid golfer, but above all else cherished spending time with his family.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO