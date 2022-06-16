ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

International leaders visit Ukraine, decry 'war crimes'

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350xi8_0gCdRfoA00

French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces.

He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russian forces from attacking the capital.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy confirmed he accepted an invitation to join NATO leaders in Madrid later this month.

A number of NATO leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, have also visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Boris Johnson
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy