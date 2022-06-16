ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

As staghorn coral declines along Florida coast, planting project tests restoration plan

By Olivia Lloyd, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inOhG_0gCdQ9sU00
Some of the roughly 150 staghorn corals that were planted on an artificial reef in the ocean off Jupiter on Tuesday. The project is part of an assisted migration study by the Ocean Rescue Alliance to test the thermal tolerance of staghorn. The research will contribute to insight on this coral's ability to survive on the northern reef tract of Florida. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Just 150 fragments of staghorn coral planted off Florida’s shore might give new hope to the state’s endangered reefs.

A boat carrying those fragments set off Tuesday afternoon in Jupiter, marking the beginning of a study on the temperature tolerance of coral on Florida’s northern reef tract.

“This is the farthest north that this species has been out-planted,” said Shelby Thomas, the founder and CEO of the Ocean Rescue Alliance. “This will really help give us more insight in the future if it’s a suitable site to expand doing coral restoration efforts in Florida, and seeing if the species can survive further north.”

The Ocean Rescue Alliance is a nonprofit marine conservation and restoration organization that works in coral restoration and the creation of artificial reefs. It operates as far south as the Keys and now as far north as Jupiter.

They are working with the University of Miami to conduct research on the coral’s tolerance to warmer water. The team will be monitoring the coral and collecting tissue samples on a monthly basis. They are also working with Palm Beach County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in the planting effort.

Rob Bremer, a masters student at the University of Miami, is working on this project with the Ocean Rescue Alliance. He said the deterioration of the coral off the coast of Florida makes these kinds of studies necessary.

“We lose a lot of corals every year, and the rates of reproduction are dropping as well, which is a pretty scary sign,” Bremer said. “So between that and SCTLD [stony coral tissue loss disease] killing a ton of corals a year … it’s not looking really good for corals both in Florida and kind of worldwide.”

According to research published by the University of Florida, climate change, human stressors and stony coral tissue loss disease have greatly reduced the staghorn coral’s presence in southeast Florida. A 2020 study found that staghorn coral populations have declined over 90% since the 1970s. As staghorn coral falters in its usual habitat range of the Caribbean and southeast Florida, Bremer and Thomas are testing how well it can survive at the edge of its northernmost range.

“This project has a lot of potential to prove that corals can expand outside of their natural habitats or habitat ranges,” Bremer said. “If these corals survive and continue to prosper as they have, I think that assisted migration northwards ... could be very much incorporated into our restoration focuses.”

The Ocean Rescue Alliance also plants artificial reefs through its 1000 Mermaids Project, which aims to eventually place 1,000 artificial reefs in Florida waters in the form of mermaid sculptures. Thomas calls this project “eco art,” creating habitat for marine life and a spot for fishers and divers. Currently the team’s largest artificial reef consists of 35 mermaid structures off West Palm Beach.

“We can actually make a sculpture of any person or logo and make them into an artificial reef that creates fish habitat and can help create structure on the seafloor,” Thomas said. “All of our sculptures still have a habitat component, so they’re not just sculptures that don’t add any value to the environment.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, artificial reefs can have a positive ecological impact when done right. They can divert human traffic from natural reefs and provide shelter for fish and other species that need a physical habitat. However, they could potentially provide a habitat for invasive species or damage natural habitats.

“Typically, I am an advocate for artificial reefs,” Bremer said. “I think that one of the biggest things they can do is raise awareness for actual reefs, and for just natural beauty. They can also pull a lot of diving pressure off of natural reefs.”

This July, the Ocean Rescue Alliance plans to plant 30,000 corals near Hollywood.

“That’s really going to lead way to a whole other variety of coral restoration research and community engagement,” Thomas said. “So we’re really looking forward to expanding our initiatives and public engagement as well.”

Bremer agreed that public engagement may become increasingly important in conservation efforts.

“At the end of the day, we’re probably never going to be able to do enough as scientists to completely turn the tide against global warming and other anthropogenic factors,” he said. “So I think that we as a scientific community also need to become maybe more well-rounded than we’re typically used to and work on engaging the public and getting our voices heard throughout policies as well.”

Staff writer Olivia Lloyd can be reached at olloyd@sunsentinel.com

This story was produced in partnership with the Florida Climate Reporting Network , a multi-newsroom initiative founded by the Miami Herald, the South Florida Sun Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, the Orlando Sentinel, WLRN Public Media and the Tampa Bay Times.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

June is a pivotal month for abortions in Florida

The next few weeks could bring a major change in Florida when it comes to abortions. July 1 looms as the effective date of a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The state law does not make exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking, but does allow abortions if the mother’s life is in danger or if two doctors agree the fetus has a ...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Bear sighting in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a bear sighting in the Village of Royal Palm Beach Saturday. The bear was seen near Crestwood and Royal Palm Beach boulevards around 8 a.m. "There’s a jogger, so I’m looking at this jogger and...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Jupiter, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Afternoon Storms Return To Florida Sunday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) The Juneteenth holiday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Staghorn Coral#The Coral#The Ocean Rescue Alliance#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#The University Of Miami
Florida Phoenix

Florida boaters clobber rare whale and calf, but they avoid legal consequences

Quality Journalism for Critical Times There’s nothing like a good shipwreck story. The battle against the elements, the human drama, the deadly consequences — those elements make for some compelling telling. Doesn’t matter whether the story involves the doomed sailors of the USS Indianapolis, the desperate passengers of the SS Poseidon,or the fearless crew of the SS Minnow. Florida has […] The post Florida boaters clobber rare whale and calf, but they avoid legal consequences appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Judge Renatha Francis lied on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court

Renatha Francis falsely certified on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court that she’s never been on the receiving end of an ethics complaint, a possible crime under Florida law. Francis, a family court judge in West Palm Beach said to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’s favorite for the...
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Immigration Enforcement’ law

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he said contained a set of continuing steps meant to “keep illegals out of the state of Florida.”. “People will say, ‘Well, let Texas worry about that...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
click orlando

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward boys volleyball player of the year: Thiago Zamprogno, Cardinal Gibbons junior

Preseason is usually a time in which players are working arduously to get to their best levels, but for Thiago Zamprogno it was a sign of things to come. Zamprogno enjoyed a stellar junior season in 2022, serving as a dominant force for a Cardinal Gibbons team that finished the year 28-3 and reached the state semifinals. He was monstrous throughout the campaign, though his impressive ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Congresswoman tells of her ‘proudest moment’ as COVID-aid contracts draw new attention

As Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick began self-funding her successful 2021 congressional campaign, the company where she was CEO at the time started receiving a new source of income: providing COVID vaccines in underserved communities. Five contracts listed on a state database show Trinity Health Care Services of Miramar was paid almost $8.1 million for its vaccine work. The records don’t show how ...
TAMARAC, FL
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy