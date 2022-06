The following is an opinion piece/open letter to Governor Tony Evers written by First District County Supervisor, Nick Demske. I canvassed to help get you elected, I knocked on my neighbors’ doors for you, I will vote for you in the upcoming election and I urge any person reading this to vote for you as well. Your veto powers have been the only thing preventing the Wisconsin State Legislature from bringing great harm to communities like mine in Racine through compassionless policy decisions. Wisconsin simply cannot afford to lose you in this role. For that, I want to thank you for acting as Wisconsin’s Governor these last four years.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO