ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Sharna Burgess texted Megan Fox five months into dating Brian Austin Green

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9r5L_0gCdOHM700

Sharna Burgess contacted Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife, Megan, Fox five months into their relationship.

“I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number?'” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 36, recalled on Wednesday’s episode of “The Viall Files.”

“I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know.  If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know,'” the dancer continued, referencing Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

Fox, 36, “really appreciated” the gesture, Burgess went on to tell Nick Viall, noting that the actress “thanked” her.

Green, 48, announced his split from the “Jennifer’s Body” star in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The “BH90210” alum went public with his and Burgess’ romance seven months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxvot_0gCdOHM700
The former couple welcomed three children before splitting in 2020.
Getty Images

The duo are expecting their first baby together, a son . The little one is due in July.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” the pregnant star captioned her February baby bump reveal. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF8Xn_0gCdOHM700
Green and Burgess went public with their romance in December 2020.
brianaustingreen/Instagram

In a post of his own , the actor wrote, “@sharnaburgess I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxIuD_0gCdOHM700
The couple are expecting a baby boy in July.
sharnaburgess/Instagram

Fox, who has moved on with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, has previously vocalized her support for her ex’s relationship via social media.

When the “Anger Management” alum shared an Instagram photo of Burgess in July 2021, Fox wrote that she was “grateful for Sharna” in a since-deleted comment.

The “Transformers” star’s three children are excited to welcome their baby brother, Burgess told her Instagram followers in March.

“They come and say good morning to him and give him cuddles,” the Aussie wrote via Stories at the time. “It’s really beautiful how connected to him they are already.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne, rolls her eyes at ‘distance’ Instagram post

Fighting words emojis. Britney Spears’ estranged mom, Lynne Spears, seems to be fed up with the pop star’s Instagram posts unleashing on their family, so much so that she left a rare second comment in under a week. Britney, 40, reposted a motivational video Wednesday that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” “Just saying !!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the clip. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments section, “You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄.” Within minutes, however, the Spears family matriarch appeared to delete her response. The eye-roll...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Munn celebrates post-baby body: ‘I only have love for it’

Olivia Munn admits that the postpartum road “is rough” but “so worth it.” The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her post-baby body over the weekend, nearly seven months after giving birth to her first child, son Malcolm, with comedian John Mulaney. “My body hasn’t snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it,” Munn, 41, wrote over a video clip of herself holding her baby boy and swaying him side to side. Plenty of her celebrity friends took to the comments section to share their support, including “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young and fiancé Nayte Olukoya break up

Former “Bachelorette” Michelle Young and fiancé Nayte Olukoya confirm they’ve broken up just weeks after denying rumors of a split.  “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Young, 29, wrote Friday on her Instagram Story. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.” The schoolteacher-turned-reality...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Hanks tells fans to ‘back the f–k off’ as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson

National treasure Tom Hanks transformed from actor to protector when a group of crazed fans got too close to his wife, Rita Wilson. The Oscar-winning actor became enraged when the overzealous group nearly knocked over Wilson, who ended up losing her footing and wobbling away, while out in New York City Wednesday night. “Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted. “My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, also 65, then screamed before the couple hustled into a waiting car. One fan could then be heard apologizing, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.” The “Forrest Gump” star has been on a press tour to promote his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Sinead O’Connor cancels all gigs for ‘her own health’ months after son’s death

Singer Sinead O’Connor has canceled all of her upcoming live shows five months after the tragic death of her teenage son, Shane O’Connor. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” hitmaker in January lost her 17-year-old son, who she said, “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.” As she continues to grieve the loss, O’Connor’s management team released a statement announcing she is canceling all her scheduled gigs and will not be performing for the rest of the year. The company, 67 Management, said it was not easy for the singer to abruptly cancel her upcoming shows, but said it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Uma Thurman, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Uma Thurman, Paul Walker, and the Jonas Brothers are just some of the famous names that will be gracing the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. The chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection panel, Ellen K, announced the selections on Friday. A grand total of 24 entertainers will be honored in the following categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording. Thurman was selected under the Motion Pictures category along with funnyman Vince Vaughn, rapper and “Fast & Furious” star Ludacris, “The Sinner” star Bill Pullman, and director John Waters, known for his work on “Hairspray,” “Pink Flamingos,”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Post Malone says fiancée helped him out of ‘rough’ battle with alcoholism

He’s definitely Better Now. Post Malone candidly opened up about some of the lowest points in his life during his painful battle with alcoholism after finding global fame. And if it hadn’t been for his fiancée, the rapper doesn’t think he’d be the man he is today. During a new interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the rapper — whose real name is Austin Post — opened up about his past struggles with booze. “I am responsible now,” the “Rockstar” hitmaker revealed. “It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks.” In an epic acoustic performance, Malone...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Ripley’s says

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian did not return Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress damaged after wearing it to the Met Gala. The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum issued a statement Thursday definitively stating that the Hulu reality star “did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.” “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” noted Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, who remained with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Amber Heard challenges Johnny Depp to his own Savannah Guthrie interview

Amber Heard’s team defended her right to continue to speak up against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, despite a jury finding she previously defamed him and owes him millions as a result. “If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions,” a spokesperson for the “Aquaman” actress tells Page Six. Heard’s interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie has been airing in part all week on the “Today” show and will air in full on “Dateline” Friday night. In the clips that have already been...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears deletes Instagram days after Sam Asghari wedding

Britney Spears has gone off the grid — literally — days after marrying Sam Asghari. The pop star’s eclectic Instagram account was nowhere to be found on Thursday morning. Though Spears, 40, has taken short breaks from the social media platform before, this latest one comes amid her new wedded bliss and the unfortunate family drama that followed her fairytale nuptials. Spears and Asghari, 28, said “I do” in an intimate ceremony at their California home last Thursday. Despite her ex-husband Jason Alexander’s attempts to crash the wedding and the bride’s pre-ceremony “panic attack,” she described her big day with the actor as a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Recalls the Crushing Scene That Outraged Viewers: 'America Went After Me for That!'

Click here to read the full article. In four seasons of Yellowstone, Beth has done a lot of questionable things, from committing corporate espionage to blackmailing her adopted brother into murdering his biological father. But few and far between are the actions that got as big a reaction from viewers as her refusal to let young Carter call her mama in Season 4’s finale. (Revisit the heartbreaking moment via TVLine’s detailed recap.) “America went after me for that!” Kelly Reilly says with a laugh. “I was like, ‘That’s the character, not me!’ But I get it. I wish she would [let...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Ana de Armas shares first look as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Blondes really do have more fun.  Ana de Armas revealed the first photos and video trailer playing Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic “Blonde,” calling it a “beautiful dream.”  In the Instagram photos, she’s seen being laced into a corset, posing in casual clam diggers paired with a turtleneck and making her way through the paparazzi in an oversized blazer. The Cuban actress shared, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also...
MOVIES
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off curves in a white-hot jumpsuit

Khloé Kardashian has a favorite post-breakup jumpsuit. The reality star, 37, stepped out at a Hulu For Your Consideration panel last night to promote her new “Kardashians” show in a sexy white jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez, displaying a peek of side boob in the wake of ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The best part? This isn’t the first time she’s rocked the outfit following a split. Kardashian wore the same white ensemble in 2016 while out with her ex, French Montana, the same day her split from James Harden was announced. While she covered up with a long tan duster for its...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais thinks Erika Jayne’s newfound chattiness has ulterior motive

Garcelle Beauvais believes Erika Jayne’s newfound chattiness with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars is her way of “distracting” them from her ongoing legal woes. In a preview of next week’s episode, Sutton Stracke tells Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff about an uncharacteristically pleasant conversation she had with Jayne the night prior. “Erika’s being very talkative,” Stracke, 50, points out to her pals, which prompts Minkoff, 39, to interject, “She won’t shut up.” “There is an air of, like…,” the sophomore star adds, as Beauvais, 55, jumps in to finish her sentence, “nothing happened.” “‘Now I’m on meds, and I’m having a good...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee quits reunion tour mid-show due to broken ribs

He’s no Dr. Feelgood. Tommy Lee didn’t let his broken ribs get in the way of his reunion with his Mötley Crüe bandmates after a nearly seven-year hiatus on Thursday. Even though the iconic drummer only lasted five songs into the band’s hotly anticipated reunion kickoff tour at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., it was actually five more songs than his doctor ordered. In true Lee fashion, the musician ignored the doctor’s advice and went ahead with his performance during the band’s opening night alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. After soldiering on through five tracks on the drums, Lee’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Tom Hanks yells at fans as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Tom Hanks told fans to “back the eff off” as they nearly knock over his wife Rita Wilson.Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend following his “life-altering” surgery. And “Real Housewife” Carole Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend was drooling over Kelly Bensimon at a New York City party. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy