Vendor applications open for 2022 Hunnypot Festival

The 2022 Holloway Hunny Pot Festival vendor applications are in!

If you want to be a vendor in this year’s festival, please visit this link to find the application and rules.

In 2019, the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival was created in part to bring new events in from the City of Cedartown, and to also honor the late Sterling Holloway, a former Cedartown resident whom some of you may or may not recognize as the voice of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh.

That event featured a Sterling Holloway exhibit headed up by Cedartown resident Donnie Jarrell and a Pooh Stick (wooden honey dipper) race down the Big Spring overflow channel.

This inaugural festival brought more than 20 local vendors to Big Spring Park, with many of them selling locally-produced honey and other honey related items.

This year, Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and Artisan Market will be held again at Big Spring Park on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The application deadline for vendors is Friday, September 9, 2022.

For more information about the Hunny Pot Festival and Artisan Market, contact Aimee Madden at amadden@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 770-748-3220.







