Politics

Laughter in Commons as MP says Boris Johnson 'upholds highest standards in public life'

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The House of Commons erupted with laughter as a Tory minister suggested Boris Johnson "upholds highest standards in public life".

Following an urgent question on Lord Geidt's resignation as Mr Johnson's ethics adviser, SNP MP Carol Monaghan asked if there was "any point in appointing" a new one "for a prime minister with no ethics".

"Well, of course, the prime minister maintains the highest standards in public life and will continue to do so," Michael Ellis responded, sparking laughter from those on the benches.

The Independent

Putin victory in Ukraine will be a 'catastrophe', says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would be a "catastrophe" if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.Speaking on his return to the UK after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a "bad peace" which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.Mr Johnson also defended his decision to pull out of a conference of northern Tories on Friday so he could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Commonwealth offers 'unique opportunity' for UK trade, says Johnson

Britain's membership of the Commonwealth provides a "unique opportunity" to expand its trade with a series of "vast and growing" markets now that it has left the EU, Boris Johnson has said.The Prime Minister, who will this week attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda, said economic links with fellow member states would create jobs at home and ease the pressures on the cost of living.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said the bloc's gross domestic product (GDP) of 13.1 trillion dollars (£10.7 trillion) has risen by a quarter since 2017.Over the next five years it is to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voters 'don't give a fig' over PM's ethics adviser quitting, says Dorries

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said voters do not "give a fig" about the resignation of Boris Johnson's independent ethics adviser, Lord Geidt.During a LBC radio phone-in, Ms Dorries mocked the peer, calling him "Lord Geddit", saying people had been baffled by his resignation and that he had constantly complained about the amount of work he had to do.Lord Geidt stood down last week saying the Prime Minister had put him in an "impossible and odious position" when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK's obligations in international law.He...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries insists decision to sell off Channel 4 is not 'ideological'

Nadine Dorries has said that if the public "took too much notice" of Channel 4 News then the Conservative Party would not have its majority in Parliament.Speaking during a phone-in session on LBC radio, the Culture Secretary insisted the Government's decision to sell off Channel 4 was not "ideological".Earlier this year, the Government announced its intention to take the broadcaster, created in 1982 by the Tory government of Margaret Thatcher and entirely funded by advertising, out of public ownership.The sale of Channel 4 is about saving Channel 4Nadine DorriesResponding to a call from a member of the public, Ms Dorries...
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Carol Monaghan
Person
Boris Johnson
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was "him or me" when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has denied ever asking vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results."They said that I wanted him to decide the election," the former president said during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference. "I didn't say that...they made up the story, it's not true."He added that he wanted Pence to send results to legislators to check for irregularities that he 'was seeing'.Aides of Pence told the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol that Trump had put 'pressure' on him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton rules out running for White House again saying it would be 'disruptive' to Biden

Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be "disruptive" to compete against President Joe Biden.The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was "out of the question" following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term."No, out of the question," she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid."First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."Ms Clinton said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia likely to intensify attacks as Ukraine awaits EU decision

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country."Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address."And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready."Mr Zelensky's message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in "armed stand-offs" with officers. The British defence ministry said...
POLITICS
#Uk#The House Of Commons#Tory#Snp
The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don't comply under 'draconian' Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a "draconian and punitive" approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as "criminals", and of pushing through the plan despite having "no concrete evidence" that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via "unnecessary and dangerous routes" fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US condemns 'offensive comments' made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."Well, this is something that we've condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton hits out at 'self-righteous' Alito and warns many rights are 'at risk' with Roe v Wade ruling

Hillary Clinton has hit out at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and warned that many rights are "at risk" if Roe v Wade is overturned.The former Secretary of State spoke out about the impending threat to abortion rights in America in an interview with the Financial Times, as the nation's highest court is on the cusp of striking down the landmark ruling."The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end," she said.Ms Clinton blasted Justice Alito, who authored the Supreme Court's leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe, as "one of those self-righteous types" who has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt reveals he has had cancer and will be running Race For Life

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has revealed that he had cancer and has since recovered.The Conservative MP said he will be taking part in a 5km race to raise money for cancer charities after the disease affected some of his relatives "very dramatically" and he suffered a "minor one" himself.Mr Hunt will be switching his blue party colour for pink to represent Cancer Research UK in the charity's Race for Life this summer.The South West Surrey MP will be among thousands running in Stoke Park, Guildford, on July 24.Every member of my family has had cancer. I have had a...
CANCER
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Children 'self-harming due to UK's cost of living crisis'

Britain's children are suffering a mental health emergency, with rising numbers self-harming and having suicidal thoughts because of the cost of living crisis, a report claims.Researchers found millions of youngsters are "at breaking point", with stress and anxiety among children reaching "alarming" levels because of the effect of rising bills.Children are so worried that nearly one in 10 (9 per cent) has started self-harming, and 8 per cent have shown suicidal tendencies, according to the study.At least half (53 per cent) of people questioned by researchers said they knew someone who had taken their own lives, had attempted it or...
KIDS
The Independent

Macron set to lose majority in France's parliament, polls show

Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in France's National Assembly, after the first projections showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament.The projections, which are based on partial results, show that Mr Macron's centrist Ensemble! alliance would win between 200 and 250 seats – much less than the 289 required to have a majority in France's most powerful house of parliament.If the projections are borne out, the Nupes coalition, composed of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens, could make Mr Macron's presidency less powerful, since the lower house of parliament has the final say in...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Army veteran 'living in fear' as he fights deportation threat

A British Army veteran is "living in fear each and every second" due to the threat of deportation to Zimbabwe.Joram Nechironga has spent more than 20 years living in the UK and served in Iraq during his five years with 9 Supply Regiment, based at Hullavington Barracks, in Wiltshire.But the Coventry resident is involved in a lengthy legal battle with the Home Office to prevent his removal and is hoping to raise funds to launch a judicial review.The father-of-two said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to his experiences on the frontline, which at one stage saw him...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK pilots with HIV able to work unrestricted after 'landmark changes'

The "final barriers" to people with HIV having full careers as commercial pilots have been lifted.New guidance has been produced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) setting out how HIV-positive pilots in the UK can work without restrictions.The regulator told the PA news agency it has also launched a six-month amnesty for pilots with the virus who did not declare their status when applying for a medical certificate enabling them to work.The measures are believed to be a world-first for aviation workers.Pilots who disclosed they had HIV previously were automatically required to undergo cognitive testing to assess their mental abilities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Push to make economy greener 'will change jobs rather than destroy them'

The main impact of the drive to green the UK's economy will be to change existing jobs rather than to destroy them, a new report has said.The biggest challenge will be to make sure that low and mid-skilled workers are able to keep up as most of the new jobs created will require high skill levels.The report, from the Resolution Foundation and the London School of Economics, distinguished between green jobs and brown jobs.It found there are 1.3 million brown job workers in the UK and that they are more exposed to the impacts of the transition than others.They include...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Newborn infection trial 'will fail' unless Government intervenes, experts say

A clinical trial to test pregnant women for group B Strep – the most common cause of life-threatening infection in newborn babies – will
WORLD
The Independent

Former PMs urge government to increase spending on infectious diseases after Covid setbacks

Two former British prime ministers have urged the government to increase spending on tackling Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, after the pandemic reversed recent gains that have been made in eradicating the three diseases.In a letter signed by 13 other former government leaders, Gordon Brown and David Cameron said that progress against the diseases – which collectively killed 2.8 million in 2020 – was in danger of being “lost” as a result of the failure to mount a proper response post-Covid.The letter calls for all Commonwealth Nations to increase their contributions to the Global Fund, an international partnership committed to eradicating...
WORLD
The Independent

Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute

Union leaders have accused the Government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes.Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail (NR) and 13 train operators will strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with only around one in five trains running and disruption to services on days following the action.The RMT and Unite...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

