ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

By Jennifer Shutt
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pVcJ_0gCdO5qe00

John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use authorizations for a three-dose Pfizer vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine.

If the FDA does issue its authorization later this week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends use, shots will likely begin next week.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA office responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, began the day-long meeting Wednesday citing the high number of children hospitalized during the omicron wave this winter, as well as the 442 kids younger than 4 who have died since the start of the pandemic

“We are dealing with an issue where I think we have to be careful that we don’t become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths here. Every life is important,” Marks said. “Each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family.”

Vaccines for illnesses like the flu, Marks said, are something parents have accepted in the past to try to prevent their children from dying.

“Here we have a different pathogen, but one that has created a lot of havoc just the same,” Marks continued.

Two shots for Moderna

The Moderna vaccine, about a quarter of the dose of the adult vaccine, would be administered in two shots, with the second given a month after the first.

Side effects for children between 6 months through 36 months of age include fever, irritability, crying, sleepiness and loss of appetite. Study participants between the ages of 37 months and 5 experienced fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint stiffness, nausea/vomiting and chills.

Four children between 16 and 19 months experienced febrile seizures following the vaccine, with two of those happening within 10 days, one 21 days later and one 66 days after vaccination. Three of the seizures were deemed not related to the vaccine by investigators.

Three shots for Pfizer

The Pfizer vaccine dose is about one-tenth the adult vaccine. The second dose is given three weeks after the first, with the third dose coming at least two months later.

Side effects for Pfizer for children between 2 and 5 years old included fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and joint pain. Children between six months and 2 years experienced fever, decreased appetite, drowsiness and irritability.

Study participants had some redness, tenderness and swelling at the injection site for both vaccines.

Moderna filed for emergency use authorization for its two-dose vaccine for children between six months old and 6 years old on April 28.

The company said in a statement the vaccine was 51% effective for kids between 6 months and 2 years old and 37% effective for children between 2 and 6.

Pfizer announced its request for an EUA for a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine on May 23, saying in a statement that the specialty vaccine was 80.3% effective in children 6 months to 5 years.

That number, however, is based on just 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases and the FDA advisory panel members expressed concern Wednesday that might not be the level of protection when the Pfizer vaccine is given to a much larger number of children.

“We have to be aware of the fact that we care tremendously at FDA about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines, and we will continue to monitor these vaccines as they are deployed,” Marks said.

Any evidence of additional side effects from the two COVID-19 vaccines for young kids would be quickly released, Marks noted.

Shots by next week?

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said earlier this month that the federal government would begin shipping doses of the vaccine formulated for young kids as soon as the FDA authorized one, or both, of the vaccines.

While doses cannot be administered until after the CDC recommends emergency use, Jha said, he expected shots could begin next week.

“We have asked states to distribute the initial tranche of doses to their highest priority sites, including those serving the highest-risk children and hardest-to-reach areas,” Jha said at the time. “We’ve also asked them to prioritize sites that can handle large volumes, such as children’s hospitals.”

While Jha said, it would take “some time to ramp up the program and for vaccinations to be more widely available,” he also said “that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment.”

The federal government has enough funding to distribute free vaccines for kids under 5 despite the Biden administration issuing dire warnings about the fate of testing, treatment and vaccines amid a funding stalemate with Congress.

It’s not clear, however, how many parents will get their young children vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Thirty percent of kids in the 5 to 11 age group that became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in October were fully vaccinated as of June 1, according to the CDC.

Those numbers have increased steadily during the last six months, rising from 3.8% in the beginning of December to 23% in early February to 28% on April 1.

The number of fully vaccinated children between 12 and 17 is nearly double, with about 60% of those eligible being fully vaccinated.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted in April showed that about 18% of parents plan to get their children under 5 vaccinated right away while 38% of parents said they would wait and see.

Another 11% said they would only get their young children vaccinated if it was required and 27% said they definitely wouldn’t get them vaccinated.

Availability of information about the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine for young kids is one of the main factors behind parents’ hesitance, with 56% saying they don’t have enough information about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, according to the poll.

Jha said during a separate press conference this month that the Biden administration doesn’t have any “internal targets” of how many young children should be vaccinated after a week or a month or three months.

“A reminder that these things take time, that vaccine confidence builds over time,” he said. “It builds with trusted voices, physicians, faith leaders, others helping people get vaccinated. This is not a one-and-done, this is not an automatic.”

The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 2

Related
Michigan Advance

Pence was within 40 feet of mob inflamed by Trump, Jan. 6 committee reveals

The private and public conflict between Donald Trump and Mike Pence over certifying the 2020 election results put the vice president within steps of the Jan. 6 attackers, the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection said Thursday. As the mob approached the U.S. Senate chamber in the Capitol, the vice president’s Secret Service retinue hustled […] The post Pence was within 40 feet of mob inflamed by Trump, Jan. 6 committee reveals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Michigan Advance

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children. “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, moving the country one step closer to having shots for all age groups. The decision leaves just one hurdle, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before parents can begin getting babies […] The post FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Dr Fauci pushes back against ‘absurd’ claims on booster shots

A Republican senator's claims regarding the efficacy of booster vaccines in children are "absurd", US chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said.In May the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reccomended booster vaccines for children aged 5-11.Rand Paul, the senator for Kentucky, said that there was not enough proof from the government for booster vaccines to be given to children.Dismissing Mr Paul's claims, Dr. Fauci said that the use of boosters had a “clear cut clinical effect”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceEyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in ArizonaBoris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden to unveil plan for next pandemic while seeking $88 billion in funds

The Biden administration is preparing a new defense strategy against pandemics and other biological threats that applies lessons from COVID-19 and puts the White House at the center of any future US response. Research suggests there’s a 50-50 chance of another COVID-like pandemic — or one that is more deadly...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

The lasting symptoms among COVID-19 long haulers

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, scientists have become increasingly aware of a group of patients—so-called "long haulers"—who remain plagued by a combination of symptoms long after the infection passes. In a study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, specialists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) describe their findings related to their multidisciplinary clinical work in this area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

Why Moderna’s FDA-authorized COVID shot for under 5s has edge over Pfizer’s [Updated]

Update 6/18/2022, 3:34pm ET: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now recommended use of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously earlier today to recommend both vaccines after a two-day meeting to review and discuss data on them. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky quickly signed off on their recommendation this afternoon, which is the last step in the regulatory process. Administration of both vaccines can now begin. Distribution has already begun and the vaccines should be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, health centers, local health departments, clinics, and other locations this week, according to the CDC.
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 6 Months and Older

Following VRBPAC recommendations earlier this week, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were FDA-authorized for children as young as 6 months. Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized expanding the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy