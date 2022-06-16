ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 18-19

• The second annual Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled at Elizabethtown Middle School, located at 1496 US Hwy. 701 South in Elizabethtown. The public is invited to participate in the celebrations. Refer to the flyer for additional information. On Saturday, the event will be at the football field food, bounce houses, games, music, a DJ, vendors and more from 2 to 10 p.m.; on Sunday, the event will be held in the gymnasium with a “gospel explosion” from 2 to 6 p.m.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 21

• A ribbon-cutting for a new store in Downtown Elizabethtown will be held at 5 p.m. The Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting members of the public to attend the ceremony for The People’s Emporium, 124 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Immediately following the ribbon-cutting will be an After Hours function for Chamber members. Designed as a networking event, members will get a chance to tour the new store, hear about future plans for the Millers and the Chamber, and share any news from their businesses.

June 23

• Bladen County Community Collaborative will hold a community resource fair in partnership with Bladen Community College and Trillium Health Resources at the BCC auditorium from 1 to 5 p.m. Providers of mental health, substance abuse, health, children services and developmental disabilities have been invited to attend to provide information to the community. DSS and the Health Department, as well as law enforcement agencies, have also been invited to attend.

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building starting at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. Will last until after dark. Those attending are asked to wear red or purple and bring a candle. There will be Christian music, singers, recovery groups and more.

June 30

• Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown, will host a Wills and Powers of Attorney Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who attend will be screened for eligibility. Be sure to bring contact information for those you want to serve as executor of a will or to have power of attorney.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

July 9

• Cardboard boat races will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. Open to the public.

• A Community Fun Day presented by former East Bladen High football star Larrell Murchison, now with Tennessee Titans, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. There will be special guests from the NFL, a car show, vendors and more.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

•Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

We saw you recently …

… at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin.
Murder suspect being sought An investigation into a home invasion that resulted in a s
The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
Gas prices driving a trade of car for foot, bicycle

Nobody is smiling at the gas pumps nowadays. And why should they?. "It's torture," said Jennifer Jessup, who travels through Elizabethtown each weekday on her way to a job from Whiteville. "It's really no wonder people don't want to go to work right now or work from home — these prices are ridiculous."
Wildcat Rescue seeks volunteers for upcoming events

FAIR BLUFF – Shizzy's Wildcat Rescue is a 501c (3) non- profit animal rescue organization building a 56-acre sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic animals, located in Fair Bluff and is need of volunteers to assist with perimeter fencing installation and miscellaneous construction on Saturdays, June 25, July 9 and July 23, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
Town considers $1.8M budget ROWLAND — The door was open Tuesday during the Rowla
Bladenboro OKs budget for 2022-23

BLADENBORO — Town residents here will see a small rise in their water and sewer fees, but the tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of property valuation. Bladenboro's town board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2,051,859 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year — but only after extensive discussion centering around fuel-related costs for each of its departments.
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
Town's efforts for downtown are on point

The town of Elizabethtown is fighting the good fight. And it's paying off — though Town Manager Dane Rideout, Mayor Sylvia Campbell and the town board are all hoping to see it begin paying off even more. The fight is an ongoing tug-o-war between protecting the downtown merchants...
Lumbee Tribal rolls to reopen PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal rolls will reopen Fri
Wilson's career with Smithfield Foods celebrated

TAR HEEL — Co-workers at Smithfield Foods gave their congratulations to Jessica Wilson, who will be retiring from the company at the end of June. Wilson has contributed 26.5 years of dedicated work service to Smithfield. Company officials stated she is "a trusted human resources management professional who has worked diligently and professionally with all personnel at the local Tar Heel facility."
Weber earns President's List

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Karli Weber of Harrells, North Carolina, was named to the University of Alabama President's List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Former East Bladen student killed at graduation party

ELIZABETHTOWN — A former East Bladen High student was killed during a post-graduation party and another individual was injured during the shooting on Friday night in Elizabethtown. Eric L. Chancey, a 2018 graduate who played football and baseball with the Eagles, was reportedly shot and killed during the argument...
