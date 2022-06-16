ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPqWn_0gCdLjyy00

Town considers

$1.8M budget

ROWLAND — The door was open Tuesday during the Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting for public discussion on a $1.8 million spending plan for the town’s 2022-23 budget year.

The proposed budget is about $100,000 greater than last year’s budget but still maintains balance, according to Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend, who crafted the plan.

The bulk of the proposed budget, $569,370, goes to the town’s Police Department. Administrative costs will make up $196,974 of the budget and the Powell Bill fund will total $91,100. The total General Fund budget is $1,223,050 which is up about $80,000 from last year’s budget.

The Water/Sewer Fund totals $675,300, bringing the total fiscal year budget to $1,898,350.

***

Career tech

center advances

LUMBERTON — After some debate, Public Schools of Robeson County leaders voted to approve an architectural firm and general construction firm for the construction project of the future career and tech center.

Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s recommendation to approve SfL+a Architects eventually went through after school board members struck down a substitute motion made by board member William Gentry and seconded by Randy Lawson to delay the decision to the next monthly board meeting to allow for the input of new board members.

***

Firefighter

still on leave

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton firefighter suspended for charges including DWI and simple assault remains on unpaid leave more than six months after the initial charge.

Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese, 31, was placed on unpaid leave in December 2021 after being charged with simple assault – assault on a female, according to city officials.

He was charged Jan. 30 with DWI, possession of open container and driving left of center.

Lumberton Fire Department Chief Chris West told The Robesonian the firefighter will remain on leave pending legal outcomes in the court system.

***

Library lobby

is dedicated

Grateful for his Campbell University education and for the parents who raised him, Lew Starling’s (’87) gift to the Wiggins Memorial Library has honored both.

The library hosted a naming ceremony on Tuesday in honor of L. Donald Starling Sr. and the late Annell Daughtry Starling, made possible by Lew Starling’s gift to fund the library’s new Teaching Resource Center to equip faculty with skills and resources to make a difference in the lives of Campbell students.

From Chaampion Media reports

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro OKs budget for 2022-23

BLADENBORO — Town residents here will see a small rise in their water and sewer fees, but the tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of property valuation. Bladenboro’s town board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2,051,859 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year — but only after extensive discussion centering around fuel-related costs for each of its departments.
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Murder suspect being sought An investigation into a home invasion that resulted in a s
DILLON, SC
Bladen Journal

The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Government
City
Rowland, NC
Bladen Journal

School district remains busy in the summer

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2021-22 school year may have recently ended, but there is still a lot happening at Bladen County Schools. The district’s Summer Feeding Program kicked off Monday. This program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to any Bladen County youth from up to 18 years old. Between Monday and June 30, meals are available at East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Thursday and must be eaten on-site.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Department#General Fund#The Water Sewer Fund#Sfl A Architects#Dwi
Bladen Journal

Lumbee Tribal rolls to reopen PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal rolls will reopen Fri
LUMBERTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Town’s efforts for downtown are on point

The town of Elizabethtown is fighting the good fight. And it’s paying off — though Town Manager Dane Rideout, Mayor Sylvia Campbell and the town board are all hoping to see it begin paying off even more. The fight is an ongoing tug-o-war between protecting the downtown merchants...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Gas prices driving a trade of car for foot, bicycle

Nobody is smiling at the gas pumps nowadays. And why should they?. “It’s torture,” said Jennifer Jessup, who travels through Elizabethtown each weekday on her way to a job from Whiteville. “It’s really no wonder people don’t want to go to work right now or work from home — these prices are ridiculous.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bladen Journal

The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The solution will come with hardening our schools

All are heartbroken over the recent school shooting. Many are praying for the families of those children and their rescuers. Bladen schools already have some safety measures in place; however, there is more that we need to be doing to protect our children. Heritage Foundation has a great article outlining...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Wildcat Rescue seeks volunteers for upcoming events

FAIR BLUFF – Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue is a 501c (3) non- profit animal rescue organization building a 56-acre sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic animals, located in Fair Bluff and is need of volunteers to assist with perimeter fencing installation and miscellaneous construction on Saturdays, June 25, July 9 and July 23, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
Bladen Journal

County gets kudos for work on 2022-23 budget

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners met Monday with an agenda that included several quick-action items. But the potentially challenging portion came in the form of a public hearing to receive comments about the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The only thing that came were accolades. “I...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Former East Bladen student killed at graduation party

ELIZABETHTOWN — A former East Bladen High student was killed during a post-graduation party and another individual was injured during the shooting on Friday night in Elizabethtown. Eric L. Chancey, a 2018 graduate who played football and baseball with the Eagles, was reportedly shot and killed during the argument...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

AN HISTORIC EVENT

ELIZABETHTOWN — Friends and family gathered on Friday, June 3, for a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School. The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance and featured several students from the Class of 2022 — Serenity Flakes offered...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy