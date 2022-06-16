Town considers

$1.8M budget

ROWLAND — The door was open Tuesday during the Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting for public discussion on a $1.8 million spending plan for the town’s 2022-23 budget year.

The proposed budget is about $100,000 greater than last year’s budget but still maintains balance, according to Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend, who crafted the plan.

The bulk of the proposed budget, $569,370, goes to the town’s Police Department. Administrative costs will make up $196,974 of the budget and the Powell Bill fund will total $91,100. The total General Fund budget is $1,223,050 which is up about $80,000 from last year’s budget.

The Water/Sewer Fund totals $675,300, bringing the total fiscal year budget to $1,898,350.

***

Career tech

center advances

LUMBERTON — After some debate, Public Schools of Robeson County leaders voted to approve an architectural firm and general construction firm for the construction project of the future career and tech center.

Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s recommendation to approve SfL+a Architects eventually went through after school board members struck down a substitute motion made by board member William Gentry and seconded by Randy Lawson to delay the decision to the next monthly board meeting to allow for the input of new board members.

***

Firefighter

still on leave

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton firefighter suspended for charges including DWI and simple assault remains on unpaid leave more than six months after the initial charge.

Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese, 31, was placed on unpaid leave in December 2021 after being charged with simple assault – assault on a female, according to city officials.

He was charged Jan. 30 with DWI, possession of open container and driving left of center.

Lumberton Fire Department Chief Chris West told The Robesonian the firefighter will remain on leave pending legal outcomes in the court system.

***

Library lobby

is dedicated

Grateful for his Campbell University education and for the parents who raised him, Lew Starling’s (’87) gift to the Wiggins Memorial Library has honored both.

The library hosted a naming ceremony on Tuesday in honor of L. Donald Starling Sr. and the late Annell Daughtry Starling, made possible by Lew Starling’s gift to fund the library’s new Teaching Resource Center to equip faculty with skills and resources to make a difference in the lives of Campbell students.

From Chaampion Media reports