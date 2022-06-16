Sound Inventory Planning Helps Waylay Pesky Supply Chain Interruptions

Accuracy is one of the major pillars of a successful supply chain, along with velocity and transparency. The global supply chain is stretched further than ever before, still catching up with the seismic shift from B2B2C to B2C during the pandemic – the sheer number of parcels has increased a shocking 27% since 2020. At the same time, technology has moved forward to meet the moment and prepare for the future, with an eye on accuracy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO