Knoxville, TN

Juneteenth Celebrations in Knoxville

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacial Justice Town Hall Part XXII: Two Years Later… Where Are We? This in-person and virtual panel hosted by the Beck Cultural Exchange Center comes two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked public protests and discussion surrounding racial injustice. The Beck Center is continuing those discussions...

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (6/19-6/28/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
New Sculptures Introduced Around the City

New sculptures have been introduced to Krutch Park, Emory Place and other spots around the city in the last couple of weeks as part of Dogwood Arts 2022-2023 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition. This year’s exhibition, which includes thirty-one new sculptures curated by glass artist Tommie Rush, grew from just nineteen sculptures last year. Three new spots were added this year: Emory Place in North Knoxville, the Student Union at the University of Tennessee, and the Maker Exchange at World’s Fair Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Memory of Christian-Newsom kept alive during annual memorial ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 15 years after the death of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom, their memory lives on, and to make sure of it, a memorial ride is held every year. “That’s our main goal every year, just keeping their memory alive,” Channon Christian’s father, Gary Christian said. The couple was brutally murdered in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ijams Jamfest 2022 will be on Saturday with local bands, food and drinks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may hear rock music echo through the woods on Saturday, as local bands sing for the Ijams Jamfest on Saturdaty. The festival brings together East Tennessee bands and families so people can enjoy jamming out in the great outdoors at Ijams Nature Center. It starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. with four local bands.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lavender Festival returns to Oak Ridge

The annual Lavender Festival returns to Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge for the first time on two years this weekend, with festivities planned for today through Sunday. The main event is Saturday’s free festival in Jackson Square, with live music from 8 am to 4 pm, fresh lavender vendors, over 100 artisans featuring all kinds of unique and handmade items, informative presentations on all things herbal, a wine tasting and kids’ activities. Additional, ticketed events will be held Friday through Sunday, and you can find more details on those and purchase tickets by visiting www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Motorcyclists pay tribute to Channon Christian and Chris Newsom in annual memorial ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2007, Channon Christian, 21, and Chris Newsom, 21, were kidnapped and killed in Knoxville. The murders left a mark on the city, and their families pushed for years for policy changes to protect other people. Over more than a decade of trials and re-trials, juries convicted a group of five people — Coleman, Lemaricus Davidson, Letalvis Cobbins, George Thomas and Eric Boyd — with crimes relating to their deaths.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Young-Williams at critical capacity, fosters needed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need. “We are at critical capacity and we need help from our community to provide temporary housing to pets,” the announcement said. Specifically,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Young-Williams Animal Center at Critical Capacity

Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need. Specifically, the shelter is in need of kitten and adult dog fosters. Those interested can sign up or contact employees on the Young-Williams website. Additionally, Young-Williams will be hosting a foster open house on June 25 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at their Kingston Pike location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Knoxville

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: "Overall, not exactly the night we wanted tonight at Knoxville. We came here searching for a checkered flag, but we didn't really have quite enough speed to contend for one. We were able to make some solid improvements from our setup at Bristol Dirt, and felt like we might have been a 5th or 6th place truck most of the night. We tallied up some good stage points, and I suggested that we stayed out after the second stage to position ourselves for the win with some single file racing. The track workers did a great job prepping the track and enabled some more passing, so looking back, that move might have hurt us a little. I got shuffled out of the way on the last few restarts which put us down the leaderboard, but to come home eighth, I would say it was a solid day. Good points night for sure, and now I'm focused on ending this eight race stretch on a high note at Nashville next week!"
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tampons may be harder to come by and more expensive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When people walk down the feminine care aisle in stores, they may not be able to find many tampons. It's getting harder to put tampons on the shelves, and experts warned it could impact East Tennessee community organizations that provide feminine health products for people in need, like YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman drowned at Oak Island on Tuesday, according to Oak Island Spokesperson Michael Scott Emory. Emory said crews responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person in the water near the public beach access at 29th Place East. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Toni Watts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Smoky Mountain Results: June 18, 2022 ($50,000 to win)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series take on Smoky Mountain Speedway in the $50,000 finale. Tonight, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series unloads in Maryville, Tennessee for the Mountain Moonshine Classic. The 4/10-mile dirt track of Smoky Mountain Speedway is set to pay $50,000 to win. View Smoky Mountain...
MARYVILLE, TN

