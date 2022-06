The 47th Consecutive Juneteenth Festival took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. There were tons of activities happening at MLK Park as a part of the festivities. After being held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, it was exciting to have a live, in-person Juneteenth celebration again. The parade kicked off at 11 am and with a massive line-up. Myself, Yasmin Young, and Ed-Nice were in the WBLK vehicle. It was great to see all of the businesses, organizations, community leaders, and especially the drill and dance teams in the parade.

15 HOURS AGO