This Ancient Bear Towered Over Polar Bears and Was One of the Largest Ever. The Arctodus (Ark-toe-dus), or short-faced bear, was one of the largest bear genera that ever walked the earth. It existed during the Pleistocene epoch from 1.8 million years ago to 11,000 years ago. It was most abundant in California and some parts of the central United States. There are two common species of Arctodus: the Arctodus pristinus and the Arctodus simus. The latter is known to be one of the largest terrestrial mammalian carnivores.

