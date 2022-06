Colorado children as young as 6 months can get their COVID-19 shots starting Wednesday, after both the Pfizer and Moderna doses were recommended by the CDC.Why it matters: The coronavirus is one of the five leading causes of death in children in the U.S., according to CDC advisers.State of play: Pfizer's three-dose series was authorized for kids up to age 4, while Moderna's two-dose regimen got approval for kids up to 5.Colorado will distribute the vaccines in waves, with 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer allocated for the first two waves, per the state's health department.Roughly 270 providers have...

