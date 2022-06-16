Readers’ Choice—Best Vintage Vegas Restaurant: Golden Steer Steakhouse

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
When Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a humble pop-up located in an East Hollywood parking lot, founders Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan only wanted to make the best-tasting hot chicken tenders possible. What they didn’t know, but had hoped...
British chef Gordon Ramsay has certainly left his mark on the United States. He's hosted numerous television shows based in the U.S., including "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay also owns plenty of restaurants around the country, with new locations popping up regularly. Ramsay opened his first-ever U.S. establishment...
May 31 (UPI) -- Taco Bell is pulling its popular Mexican Pizza from menus because of overwhelming demand, the fast food chain announced Tuesday. The cheese-covered offering returned to the menu of the chain's U.S. locations May 19, but will now be unavailable until the fall because of a lack of ingredients, the company said on its website.
A RESTAURANT owner has hit back at a diner who claimed their meal was ruined and that they were "assaulted by garlic". The mystery eater, who goes by the username charliewarlie91, left a searing review on Tripadvisor of his meal at Delgado's in Warrington. "Starter was poor value for money...
Kevin Hart will be opening a plant-based fast food restaurant, Hart House, in Los Angeles later this year! According to an article published by Eater LA, the actor is set to open not one but two restaurants, with the first of the restaurants opening this summer and will feature "vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes."
The entire fast-food fandom that fuels Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell love is about to be very, very upset. That's because a saga has been built around the chain's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, from its removal from the menu in late 2020 to its big return this May.
Taco Bell likes media hype. You could argue that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain took the much-loved Mexican Pizza off its menu during the height of the pandemic only because of the attention it knew it would get bringing it back. That's not the...
American psychologist Barry Schwartz and anyone else who has ever been hungry for dinner will tell you that too many choices can lead to decision paralysis. Even when you're famished, deciding which restaurant to go to — or even what to pick up from the grocery store — can turn into a far more arduous process than it needs to be. When you factor in food delivery service apps, decision-making gets even harder, as there are infinitely more eateries on your phone screen than there are in your neighborhood.
Notorious amongst the few who frequent Serene Centre was Fat Belly, a well-kept secret of Bukit Timah. Reaching the half-decade mark, this cosy open-grill steakhouse has since refreshed itself as FBG. The modus operandi still remains. Forget about your black Angus sirloins or ribeyes. Instead, off-cuts such as the full blood Wagyu ms 6/7 Denver and black opal f1 Wagyu ms 4/5 onglet are readily available and bloody affordable.
Kicking off on Thursday, June 23 in celebration of it's Casula opening, Burger Head is giving away 1,000 free cheeseburgers to their loyal customers (that's you). To claim your free cheeseburger all you have to do is sign up to their Burger Head app and redeem the offer in store at Casula. Not a bad way to see out the week.
A skeptic might at least consider that Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu only so it could bring it back. That's a fairly brilliant public relations move and the chain made the decision to take the fan favorite off the menu during the height of the pandemic.
For a taste of Americana, there is nothing like a road trip. Whether you're trucking along Highway 1 or Route 66, one thing is certain: stopping at roadside stores is as much a part of the trip as the drive itself. Sure, you may know about iconic regional chains like Wawa or Sheetz, but one business owner is hoping you'll soon be as familiar with Stuckey's.
Ayesha Curry's healthier lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic got her creative juices flowing. After dropping 35 lbs. and following a vegan diet, the restauranteur felt inspired to make some changes to her meat-heavy menu. "For about 10 months, [I] was not eating meat, which our main thing that we serve...
The fondest food memories can often be tied to a time spent sharing a meal with family. And for some, an early taste of their dad's cooking can become a catalyst to a career in professional kitchens where they continue to craft new takes on their father's food -- evoking memories and sparking new culinary inspiration.
Coffee is a global drink and treatments of it vary as much as any other part of culture. In Mexico, for example, what people add to their coffee varies by heritage and region according to Big Cup of Coffee. Mexicans in the northern part of the nation add dairy and sweeteners in a style that many from the United States are familiar with. The further south you travel, though, the less familiar the coffee becomes. Thus, you might find yourself encountering some preparations foreign to you if you don't spend a lot of time in Mexico.
Not everyone is a Michelin-starred chef in the making, longing to whip up complicated fare like a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu. Many don't have access to restaurant-grade ingredients, nor do they want to spend hours preparing a dish that their family will gobble up before they have time to serve themselves. In fact, for many novice or reluctant home cooks, tackling a new recipe can be quite daunting.
Comments / 0