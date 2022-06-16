Readers’ Choice—Best Vintage Vegas Restaurant: Golden Steer Steakhouse

American psychologist Barry Schwartz and anyone else who has ever been hungry for dinner will tell you that too many choices can lead to decision paralysis. Even when you're famished, deciding which restaurant to go to — or even what to pick up from the grocery store — can turn into a far more arduous process than it needs to be. When you factor in food delivery service apps, decision-making gets even harder, as there are infinitely more eateries on your phone screen than there are in your neighborhood.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO