Accidents

Fire service warning over open-water swimming

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have been warned not to swim in open water as temperatures soar. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimming in lakes, rivers and canals could cause muscle cramps and...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 8

R. Nelson
2d ago

.... and stop drinking water from those garden hoses too ! No wonder these last few generations are becoming more and more "sissyfied".

Reply(4)
11
The Independent

Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone flooding

A large house was filmed slipping into a river and floating away amid massive flooding in Yellowstone National Park. A series of “unprecedented” rain storms have created chaos inside the park, which closed its gates to visitors on Monday.The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, and a bridge getting destroyed.“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.Guests already inside the park have been evacuated. No return date has yet been...
RED LODGE, MT
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Thousands of tons of paper and card ablaze at recycling plant

About 8,000 tons of paper and cardboard have gone up in flames at a recycling plant.Up to 110 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at the Smurfit Kappa storage yard in the Nechells area on the outskirts of Birmingham city centre, at its height, West Midlands Fire Service said.Dramatic drone footage, shot at night-time and later released by the brigade, showed the scale of the incident.Emergency services were first called to the site off Mount Street at about 7.40pm on Sunday.More than 30 fire appliances were deployed to the scene and 8,000 litres of water a minute were being pumped...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Open Water#Fresh Water#Accident
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

