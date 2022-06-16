ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN predicts that a South Carolina congressman who voted for impeachment will lose to a Trump-backed challenger, while another incumbent who stood up to Trump will win the primary

By Nayla
 3 days ago
Republican voters in South Carolina split on Tuesday over two US House members who stood up to former President Donald Trump, renominating Rep. Nancy Mace but rejecting Rep. Tom Rice, the first of the ten House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment to lose in a primary. CNN...

Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
CNBC

GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker admits having 2 more 'secret' children — now says he has 4 kids

Herschel Walker, former pro football star and current Republican nominee from Georgia for the U.S. Senate, confirmed he has two more previously unknown children. Walker's disclosure is the second time this week that the candidate, who has been repeatedly publicly critical of African American absentee fathers, has been forced to admit he had children out of wedlock after media reports of their existence.
Jake Wells

Senator says seniors could receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.
Fox News

Split decision for Trump in high profile South Carolina GOP congressional primaries

On the day he turned 76, former President Donald Trump received one of the two birthday presents he desired. So far this primary season, a Trump endorsed candidate had yet to knock off a GOP incumbent who had crossed the former president. But that changed on Tuesday as South Carolina state lawmaker Russell Fry convincingly defeated five-term Rep. Tom Rice in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s reliably red 7th Congressional District.
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

