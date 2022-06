Tammy Wynette might “stand by her man,” but make no mistake that she could hold her own too. Even with the First Lady of the United States. Back in 1992, it had been 24 years since “Stand By Your Man” had been released and soared to the top of the country charts. But even when it was released in 1968 amidst a growing feminist movement, the song drew its fair share of criticism from those who claimed that the song […] The post Tammy Wynette’s Scathing 1992 Letter To Hillary Clinton: “You Have Offended Every True Country Music Fan” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO