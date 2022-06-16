ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

To defy the sanctions and avoid seizure, Russia’s richest man is now sailing his $500 million Nord megayacht under the Russian flag. Another sanctioned billionaire may be sailing his $300 million designer yacht under the Emirates flag.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US and its allies have seized more than a dozen superyachts worth more than $2.3 billion to penalize Russian oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the United States finally took full control of MY Amadea after it was cleared by the Fiji...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lack of sunshine and wind is blamed as electricity market is SUSPENDED in unprecedented action as prices soar and mass blackouts loom due to freezing winter conditions

The entire national electricity market has been suspended for the first time ever in a bid to avoid mass blackouts after prices soared during freezing winter weather. The Australian Energy Market Operator has temporarily suspended the spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. The operator blamed planned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrey Melnichenko
Digital Trends

The U.S. government’s USB-C demands are too little, too late

Democratic senators want the U.S. to follow in the European Union’s footsteps and ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning charger in favor of the universal USB-C charger. It’s a bold and powerful move on paper, but in reality, it’s a whole lot of fluff. Sens. Edward Markey and...
U.S. POLITICS
TechRadar

India exodus continues as another VPN pulls the plug

Another of the world's best VPN providers has decided to phase out its Indian servers due to the imminent arrival of unsafe privacy law. After ExpressVPN exited India and Surfshark pledged to pull its servers out, it's Hide.me's time to leave the country on the basis that India's new data retention law "makes operating a zero-log VPN impossible".
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy