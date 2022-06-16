To defy the sanctions and avoid seizure, Russia’s richest man is now sailing his $500 million Nord megayacht under the Russian flag. Another sanctioned billionaire may be sailing his $300 million designer yacht under the Emirates flag.
The US and its allies have seized more than a dozen superyachts worth more than $2.3 billion to penalize Russian oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the United States finally took full control of MY Amadea after it was cleared by the Fiji...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0