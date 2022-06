(Spencer)--Now is a perfect time to begin sorting through all of the photos you have taken and enter them in one of the many photography competitions at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, September 10-18. Photographers may enter up to 12 photographs with one entry per class. Divisions include color photographs or black and white photographs of people, places, landscape, things, plants, or animals/insects world.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO