ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Want to Get Customers' Attention? Tell Them a Great Story.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTIxs_0gCd9DkX00

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning creative director Josh DiMarcantonio and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief discuss the power of storytelling.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Real People#Taco Bell#Cannes Lions#Lions International
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy