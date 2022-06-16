Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Crawford (1-2) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over four innings. Crawford fell behind early in the contest, giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He was tagged with an additional run in each of the second and fourth frames before departing. The right-hander tied a season-worst mark by giving up four runs, though his other such appearance was in a 1.2-inning relief outing April 18. This was Crawford's second start of the campaign, and he could be heading back to the bullpen with Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) each nearing a return from the injured list.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO