Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

 3 days ago

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4...

CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Takes loss Saturday

Crawford (1-2) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over four innings. Crawford fell behind early in the contest, giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He was tagged with an additional run in each of the second and fourth frames before departing. The right-hander tied a season-worst mark by giving up four runs, though his other such appearance was in a 1.2-inning relief outing April 18. This was Crawford's second start of the campaign, and he could be heading back to the bullpen with Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) each nearing a return from the injured list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Means on Friday. Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent packing to minors

The Reds optioned Friedl to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Friedl's demotion leaves Matt Reynolds and Max Schrock as the Reds' backup outfielders behind everyday starters Nick Senzel, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Friedl appeared in nine games and went 6-for-23 with two extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs and a stolen base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains out of lineup

Kiermaier (Achilles) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to left Achilles inflammation, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line in 2021 with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Move to IL official

The Dodgers officially placed Betts on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right rib. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Betts would be deactivated after cracking the rib a few days earlier in an outfield collision with Cody Bellinger, but the Dodgers waited until shortly before Sunday's series finale with the Guardians to make the transaction official. Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Eddy Alvarez will bat eighth and start in right field Sunday, and the 32-year-old looks like he'll be first in line for regular at-bats while Betts is sidelined indefinitely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH

