Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Extends hit streak

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds....

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Whit Merrifield versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 89 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .235 batting average with a .564...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits sixth homer

Hiura went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Reds. The long ball was Hiura's sixth of the season, and it was also his first extra-base hit off a lefty this season. Hiura has some notable reverse splits going at the moment, as the right-handed hitter owns a stellar 1.090 OPS against pitchers who throw with the same hand but just a .411 OPS against southpaws.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Homers to keep hit streak alive

Turner went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Guardians. Turner struck out three times in the contest, but he also produced the game's only long ball with his two-run shot in the second inning. The homer was the shortstop's ninth this season and extended his hitting streak to 11 contests. During that stretch, he's slashing .333/.375/.622 with four home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Snags win in Game 1

Iglesias (2-4) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mariners. He struck out two in a perfect inning. Iglesias was tasked with keeping the game tied in the ninth inning, and he did just that. Mike Trout hit a two-run blast in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, and Iglesias came away with his second win of the year when Jose Quijada converted the save. As the Angels' main closer this year, Iglesias is 13-for-15 in save chances with a 4.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Archie Bradley, who was charged with a blown save in the matinee Saturday, pitched a clean inning in the nightcap for a save as the Angels swept the doubleheader.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Takes loss Saturday

Crawford (1-2) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over four innings. Crawford fell behind early in the contest, giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He was tagged with an additional run in each of the second and fourth frames before departing. The right-hander tied a season-worst mark by giving up four runs, though his other such appearance was in a 1.2-inning relief outing April 18. This was Crawford's second start of the campaign, and he could be heading back to the bullpen with Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) each nearing a return from the injured list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO

