The 27-year-old joins only Jack Nicklaus as the only two players to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open titles on the same course. Nicklaus accomplished the feat at Pebble Beach in 1972. Fitzpatrick shot a 68 in the final round, outlasting Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris down the stretch....

GOLF ・ 16 MINUTES AGO