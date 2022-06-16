ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Facility at the Center of Baby Formula Shortage Shuts Down Again 11 Days After Reopening

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSturgis, Michigan (WBAP/KLIF) – There is another setback in the rush to get baby formula back on store shelves. The Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan,...

www.klif.com

