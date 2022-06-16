Out and About

n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. The next movie is scheduled for on Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Encanto.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.

Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)

n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.

n The monthly La Conner Street Fair will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in downtown La Conner. Unique shopping opportunities with 13-plus local vendors, everything from baked goods to collectibles to vintage items. Information: email joyzneal@yahoo.com.

n Skagit Valley College’s Cardinal Hoop Camp, scheduled for June 20-23, is designed for elementary and junior high boys and girls who want to learn individual and team skills of basketball. Activities include personal instruction by SVC coaches and players, along with opportunities for daily team play. The camp is led by Cardinals coach Carl Howell, who has won 419 games in 18 seasons in the college ranks and has a 77% winning percentage. Open to boys and girls entering grades 2-9. Cost is $75 per session and includes an SVC Cardinal T-shirt.

Session 1: Grades 2-5, 9 a.m.-noon; Session 2: Grades 6-9, 1-4 p.m. To register: mysvc.skagit.edu/athleticfundraising.asp. From the “Select a donation fund” dropdown, choose M-Basketball-Camp. Fill out the form and submit with a $75 payment. For questions, contact Howell at 360-416-7057 or carl.howell@skagit.edu.

n The 2022 Zimbabwean Music Festival will be held at the Skagit County Fairgrounds on June 24-26. The family-friendly weekend offers workshops, free afternoon concerts, an African Marketplace and ticketed evening concerts at the Lincoln Theatre. Workshops are available on everything from basic Shona drumming to traditional dance to the ancient sounds of mbira and marimba. zimfest.org.

n Tulip Valley Gardeners present MV Garden and Art Fair from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Features a selection of crafters, small growers and artists. mvgardenandartfair.org.

n Skagit County Master Gardeners present ”Ask A Master Gardener Day in the Garden” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the WSU Skagit County Master Gardener Discovery Garden NWREC, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. Free. The event will have a Plant ID station, a clinic for advice about plant problems, tours of the 27 gardens, and classes on plant propagation, composting, pruning demonstrations, and children’s activities. skagitmg.org/home/discovery-garden.

n The Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization will hold a fundraising plant sale from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 13595 Avon Allen Road. The sale includes annuals, perennials, roses and more. 360-424-0407.

n A Parking Lot Sale will held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. Clothes, books, collectibles, artwork, jewelry and more. All proceeds go to Seattle Children’s Hospital-Research-Foundation.

n Skagit Symphony’s Garden Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. This year’s tour presents the home garden of Christianson’s Nursery owners John & Toni Christianson, as well as several Anacortes gardens including a drought-resistant Pollinator Garden and an artful garden. Music provided by musicians from the Skagit Symphony. skagitsymphony.com/garden-tour-2022.

n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.

n Loggerodeo, which celebrates the Fourth in July in Sedro-Woolley, will be held July 1-4. The event includes an arts & crafts fair, barbecue cook-off, carnival, chainsaw carving competition, a beard contest, kiddie parade, the Grand Parade, fireworks, the Great Sedro-Woolley Footrace, rodeo, street dance, live music and more. Information: loggerodeo.com, or email sedrowoolleyloggerodeo@frontier.com.

n Join the Procession of the Species in the Anacortes July 4 parade. Procession of the Species is a community art experience celebrating the web of life. Workshops will be held during June at Johnny Picasso’s. Workshop leaders are needed. Information: potsanacortes.org; Instagram: potsanacortes or beck@friendsoftheacfl.org; or shermanpt@gmail.com.

n The Port of Anacortes will present a ”Rock the Dock” concert at 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Seafarers Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers Way, Anacortes. Music by Pacific Twang, and Darin Jones and the Last Men Standing, followed by Fourth of July fireworks. portofanacortes.com.

n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 2. Schedule of bands at mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.

n The Northwest Tune-Up Festival will be held July 7-10 at Waterfront Waypoint Park, 1145 Granary Ave., Bellingham. The event is a bike, beer and music festival held in celebration of PNW culture. For more information, including ticket information and the musical lineup, visit https://bit.ly/3tBs2qp.

n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.