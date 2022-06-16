Buena Park school vending machine offers mind-nourishing selections

La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
SYNOPSIS: The Magnolia School District is a returning client. We did durable mesh fence banners for Salk Elementary. Now, the client asked us to put together fence banners for schools in Orange County, CA. Huge Mesh Fence Banners at Elementary School in CA. BY: Scott Hoffman, Superior Signs and Graphics.
"It feels good to see as many people gathered here today, as far as Black and brown people," said Shyhiem Holland, one of the performers. "When I come here, it's people here like me, and I don't have to worry about my surroundings."
“Semi // Art // Omatic” is a project founded by Fullerton resident Kai-Ping Liu that destroys AR-15 semi-automatic rifles and turns the gun pieces into works of art. This project exists as a direct response to the epidemic of gun violence and the fact that guns are the leading cause of death among U.S. children. In the face of helplessness and grief at the loss due to gun violence, Semi // Art // Omatic is a tool to act.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a fresh start this weekend in Yorba Linda. The church on Saturday laid the foundation of a new temple, its ninth in California and the second in Orange County. Art Francis, communications director for the church’s local Anaheim ordination council, said...
Six people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)Nationwide Report. Six people received injuries after a traffic collision Friday in Buena Park. As per the initial information, the emergency responders actively responded to the area near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
The Pasadena Chalk Festival takes place at The Paseo on June 18 and 19. The Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance is set for Beverly Hills on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dads receive free admission to "Everest: Ascent to Glory" at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, as well as several other shows.
The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture is finally ready to open its doors to the public. The museum will house the largest collection of Chicano art in the world thanks to legendary comedian and actor Cheech Marin.
Two brothers from Fontana are among more than 300 youth in foster care who are being honored for achieving their goals in high school and now are pursuing post-secondary education. Jerry Davalos, 18, and Javier Davalos, 19, will be recognized during a virtual celebration hosted by the Los Angeles County...
On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to the OCFA, but crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the attached home.
Cafe Sevilla is hosting an “Old Fashioned Father’s Day” featuring brunch and dinner specials. Bottomless mimosas run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live Latin music will be on tap from 6 to 9 p.m. Old-Fashioned smoked cocktails will be just $10 all day. As another special, all dads who order a paella will receive a complimentary lobster tail along with it.
Lakewood is 23 miles southeast of Los Angeles, specifically in southern Los Angeles County. After it became a city in 1954, Lakewood grew tremendously into a well-developed city by 1960. It’s interesting in many aspects, including food, since the first Denny's restaurant opened in Lakewood. Numerous people from different...
Cauliflower fans rejoice! Chipotle is testing its new Mexican Cauliflower Rice recipe at 60 locations, including some participating restaurants in Orange County. The testing begins Thursday and will last for a limited time, according to a news release from the restaurant chain. Chipotle’s cauliflower rice is keto, vegan, vegetarian, Paleo and made with grain-free ingredients, […]
A 1958 Laguna Beach compound with 72 feet of roped-off sand frontage is for sale at $8.995 million. Sited on a more than one-third-acre bluff-side lot at Thousand Steps Beach, it has a main house, a studio and an A-frame beach retreat for a total of 2,900 square feet, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Costa Mesa is readying to be a cannabis hub. A couple of years after residents voted in favor of Measure Q, which allowed licensed cannabis retail storefronts and delivery to operate in the city, the Costa Mesa planning commission approved the first conditional use permits for two storefront retail cannabis businesses.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do this weekend?. The 626 Night Market returns to Orange County, offering up endless eats and exclusive merch to attendees for three straight days. The 626 Night Market will be held at the OC Fair and Event Center on Friday from...
