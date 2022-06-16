Buena Park school vending machine offers mind-nourishing selections

"It feels good to see as many people gathered here today, as far as Black and brown people," said Shyhiem Holland, one of the performers. "When I come here, it's people here like me, and I don't have to worry about my surroundings." The post Thousands gather for Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration at Rainbow Lagoon Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO