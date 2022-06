DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado will create plenty of clouds on Father’s Day, but most of the rain coming from the clouds will be confined to areas west of the Continental Divide for most of the day. In fact, most areas on the Western Slope and along the I-70 mountain corridor west of the Eisenhower Tunnel are almost guaranteed to get at least one or two rain showers by Sunday afternoon. Some of the rain in western Colorado could be heavy at times and there is a chance a few thunderstorms could strengthen to the point of becoming severe. The primary...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO